Martin Kemp favourite to leave I’m A Celebrity tonight as ‘lack of airtime’ row rages

Roman Kemp will be disappointed to learn that his dad Martin is favourite to leave the I’m A Celebrity jungle tonight.

The Spandau Ballet star – dad to Roman and Harleymoon Kemp – is currently battling it out to be crowned King of the Jungle.

However, the bookies have bad news for Martin ahead of the next elimination. He is favourite to leave the jungle tonight (December 1), with many fans calling out the star’s lack of airtime…

Martin Kemp has been one of the quieter campmates (Credit: ITV)

Martin Kemp next to leave I’m A Celebrity?

Last night (November 30), saw Eddie Kadi voted out of the jungle. He followed Alex Scott over the rope bridge back into civilisation. Next, bookies are predicting Martin will leave camp. His Wham! star wife Shirlie is out in Australia waiting to greet him.

Shane Orton, spokesperson at Sports Casting, told us: “After Eddie Kadi became the second celebrity to be voted out of the jungle last night, there is no respite, as another elimination is coming tonight. Sadly, Martin Kemp is the frontrunner to be sent packing.”

Explaining further, Shane added: “He has struggled for airtime, and this could prove costly in the vote-to-save format, which has kept the divisive Kelly Brook safe so far, despite her having irritated viewers from the moment she arrived in camp.

“Vogue Williams narrowly avoided elimination after landing in the bottom two with Eddie Kadi, a result that infuriated many viewers. It would therefore be no surprise to see her leave tonight.”

Martin is currently 9/4 favourite to leave tonight, with Kelly and Vogue both 3/1 to exit tonight.

Martin’s presenter son Roman Kemp isn’t ready to see his dad leave the jungle yet (Credit: ITV)

Roman Kemp’s pleas to save his dad

The news that Martin is most at risk will surely come as bad news for son Roman Kemp, who has mounted an impressive campaign to keep his dad in the jungle.

Every night, without fail, he urges his followers to vote to keep his dad in the jungle. And he even asks to “see the receipts” to prove fans have used their five votes to save Martin.

“He’s not drank nearly enough crocodile penis for my liking yet,” he also quipped one night!

Daughter Harleymoon has also called out her dad’s lack of airtime. She posted a tweet declaring: “My dad might not be the loudest voice in camp so maybe not getting enough airtime in a big group but he is the kindest, most wonderful man on the planet.”

Fans agreed. One commented: “I don’t think they are giving him enough airtime …. bet he has some great stories from the 1980s,” said one. Another commented: “He’s fantastic but no he’s not getting enough airtime. The show is kind of biased towards the younger ones.”

“Martin has no complaints and is just happy to be there – please, more airtime for him,” another agreed.

