Tonight on I’m A Celebrity (November 30), the second campmate was kicked out of camp, following Lioness Alex Scott across Ant and Dec’s rope bridge.

She became the first campmate eliminated on Friday night.

It came after a night of high drama in camp, which saw Jack Osbourne become the only contestant not to receive his letter from home and Shona McGarty ousted as camp leader after another incident with contraband.

I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec headed into camp to eliminate the second celebrity tonight (Credit: ITV)

Who left I’m A Celebrity tonight?

Tonight’s show saw Eddie Kadi leave the camp. Eddie was up against Vogue Williams in the bottom two.

Viewers and campmates alike were gutted at the news.

Eddie and Vogue were in the bottom two (Credit: ITV)

“How has Vogue outstayed Eddie?” said one viewer. Another declared: “Eddie going??? Over Vogue??? How did we fall so far? This is absolutely insane.”

A third commented: “Eddie leaving I did not expect that. He was my winner!”

“UK public are actually so useless, you really can’t do anything,” said another. “It’s a fix because how is Eddie out before Vogue?” another commented. “This is why it needs to change to vote to leave,” another commented.

“Should have been Vogue just for Jack not getting his letter,” another concluded.

Eddie became the second person eliminated (Credit: ITV)

Jack’s left out as campmates win letters from home

Elsewhere on tonight’s show, campmates were given the chance to win their letters from home.

All the campmates took part in a challenge to win each other’s letters from home titled Blender Defenders.

However, they only managed to win 10 out of 11 letters from home, with Jack Osbourne being the only star not to receive his – something viewers were heartbroken over.

“Noooooo. Poor Jack!” said one. “They’ve managed to shred Jack’s letter,” said another sadly. “No, not Jack’s letter!” said a third.

Poor Jack took it well, though, telling the campmates: “No worries. It’s all good. I swear to you, I didn’t want the letter. I’d rather be in here, suck it up and just ride it.”

I’m A Celebrity is on ITV1 every night at 9pm.

