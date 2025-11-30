Shona McGarty has been told to “play fair or go home” by angry I’m A Celebrity fans.

Ahead of tonight’s second elimination (November 30), EastEnders star Shona’s camp leadership has come to an end. It came after more contraband was found in camp and she was forced to fall on her sword.

Viewers watched last night as Shona was voted as camp leader, with the soap star picking Lisa Riley as her deputy. However, one of the ladies didn’t last long in their roles, after they took over from Aitch and his deputy Angry Ginge.

Shona McGarty’s time as camp leader on I’m A Celebrity was short and sweet (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity hit by fresh contraband controversy

On tonight’s show, camp leader Shona McGarty headed into the I’m A Celebrity camp with a dreaded laminate. She guiltily told her campmates: “Please don’t hate me.”

The laminate informed the celebrities that contraband had been found in camp, in the form of butter.

Shona then told how she had an important choice to make. As punishment for the contraband found in camp, she could either step down as leader, or lose two stars won in the day’s trial.

Coming clean, Shona told the camp: “I’m not responsible for it, but I used it.”

She then revealed the contraband in question was some butter that she found in the food trunk.

As the celebrities deduced it might have been eliminated Alex Scott who smuggled it in, Shona told the Bush Telegraph: “I don’t know where it came from, but I saw it and my eyes lit up and I used it.”

Shona’s love interest Aitch was shocked by her behaviour (Credit: ITV)

Shona dethroned

Taking the decision herself, Shona decided to dethrone from her role as camp leader as Aitch took Shona’s big leaf she was using as a crown and put it on the fire.

“I’m not gonna talk to her for the rest of the day,” love interest Aitch declared.

“I hope she’s learnt her lesson,” said Kelly Brook, as she found the empty packet of butter.

The celebrities then took a vote to appoint a new camp leader, with Ruby Wax winning by a landslide.

Ginge is already planning a revolution after Ruby became the new camp leader (Credit: ITV)

‘Play fair or go home Shona’

I’m A Celebrity fans were furious over Shona’s part in the rule break. As a result, many took to social media to voice their annoyance and call for her to be axed from the show.

“Contraband again? Honestly they should just take all the stars,” said one annoyed viewer. “At this point they should just take all the stars away,” another said. “Shona again FFS!” said another.

“Play fair or go home Shona,” argued a fourth. “The contraband is not the issue. She used it when it wasn’t hers and didn’t share it,” another commented. “Shona’s got some unpredictable darkside to her,” another declared.

Of course, it’s not the first time Shona McGarty has been caught with contraband. Earlier on in I’m A Celebrity, she revealed she’d smuggled air freshener in, with host Declan Donnelly revealing how he thought she managed it.

I’m A Celebrity continues every night at 9pm on ITV1.

