I’m A Celebrity 2025: Mystery over Shona McGarty sneaking air freshener into camp is solved

Shona McGarty is the latest I’m A Celebrity rule-breaker causing a stir, thanks to one very unexpected bit of contraband: an air freshener.

The EastEnders favourite came clean during a contraband amnesty in last night’s episode, casually revealing she’d smuggled the banned item into camp. Cue open mouths all round.

Viewers and campmates were equally baffled, with everyone desperate to know the same thing – how on earth did she sneak an aerosol can past producers without anyone noticing?

But I’m A Celebrity host Declan Donnelley has now revealed exactly how Shona pulled it off.

I’m A Celebrity star Shona McGarty’s air freshener rule break

Dec appeared on last night’s spin-off show, I’m A Celebrity: Unpacked, with his co-presenter, Ant McPartlin. While chatting to Joel Dommett, he revealed the naughty way Shona was able to break the rules.

Ant began by quipping: “Where does one hide an air freshener?” Putting his hand in the air, Dec admitted: “I actually know where she got it. She nicked it from the trial.”

Joel gasped and replied: “Stop!” Dec continued: “We think… we don’t know for sure, but we think she nicked it from the trial.” He confirmed the can was so large that it even had ‘500ml free’ advertised on the front.

Joel’s co-host, Kemi Rodgers, asked: “How did she take that back? Under her top or something?” Dec said: “She must have done.”

Shona has done two Bushtucker Trials already this series. It’s believed the air freshener was being used by the show’s crew when dealing with the stench of fish guts and offal.

Will Shona be punished?

Although it appears Shona stole the air freshener, she is unlikely to be punished for her I’m A Celebrity crime. The actress owned up during a contraband amnesty, which came after Alex Scott was caught red-handed with banned item.

The Lioness had previously been spotted sprinkling a small sachet of salt into the campmates’ rice and vegetables. They had all agreed it was their best meal to date, not realising what she had done.

But bosses had spotted Alex and sent a message into camp explaining that someone had broken the rules. They warned that all campmates had to hand over any other contraband that they may be hiding in an amnesty.

Alex was forced to admit her crime and was issued a tough punishment. The camp lost a star from Aitch’s earlier Bushtucker Trial, which meant less food for everyone. And Aitch – who had endured hell in the Night Night Sleep Tight – was not happy.

Shona went and retrieved her air fresher and held it behind her back. She then revealed it and gave it a quick spray.

The note into camp confirmed there would be no further punishment if all contraband was declared in the amnesty.

I’m A Celebrity’s Aitch reacts

Aitch might be running the camp, but even he couldn’t hide his irritation after Alex and Shona were busted with contraband.

Addressing the group, he tried to keep things diplomatic – but the frustration definitely slipped through.

“As camp leader at the moment, I don’t want anyone to be disappointed in anyone. The contraband that has been caught was for everyone’s sake,” he told them.

“But what I will say is, I worked hard for 11 stars today and got one taken from us. If we are going to do naughty things, we need to keep them under the radar.”

Martin Kemp summed up the nation’s confusion in the Bush Telegraph moments later. “Air freshener? This was a big old tin. I just can’t work out how she got it in,” he said.

Martin… have a word with Dec. He’ll fill you in.

I’m A Celebrity continues at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Tuesday November 25, 2025.

