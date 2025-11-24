Last night, I’m A Celebrity viewers all seemed to have the same question – where is Shona McGarty?!

While the ex-EastEnders star has already completed a couple of Bushtucker Trials, fans are complaining that she’s just not getting the airtime that she deserves. During the hour-long show last night, Shona was largely off-screen, with the louder of the jungle’s 12 campmates dominating the edit.

In fact, one viewer even suggested she’s getting the “Tulisa edit”. Singer Tulisa Contostavlos was on the show last year, and there were complaints at the time that she wasn’t getting enough airtime.

As a result, many have pleaded with ITV to reduce the airtime of the likes of Kelly Brook, and focus more on Shona…

Where has Shona gone? (Image: ITV)

Shona McGarty ‘missing’

On X, viewers are calling out ITV for an apparent lack of interest in the former EastEnders star.

“WHY is Kelly Brook getting so much airtime and lovely Shona gets absolutely [bleep] all?” one fan despaired.

“Why is Shona getting the Tulisa edit though, haven’t seen her much this week,” a second quipped.

A third simply remarked: “Shona needs more airtime,” while a fourth complained: “Wish they’d show Shona more, she hardly ever has airtime.”

Sharing a GIF of a woman looking intently, a fifth joked that they were “trying to see if Shona [was] still there”.

This isn’t the first time viewers have had this complaint. Last Thursday’s (November 20) episode caused a stir on X as Shona was noticeably absent again. The episode also saw the arrival of Vogue Williams and Tom Read Wilson,

“Has #I’mACeleb got a new director or editor this series?” one viewer asked at the time. “Forgive me if I missed it, but I haven’t seen Shona featured at all during tonight’s episode.? Giving some campmates however, FAR too much airtime!”

“I forgot Shona was even in there,” a second admitted. While a third remarked: “Shona hasn’t had much screen time this episode.”

Aitch has admitted to having a ‘soft spot’ for Shona (Credit: ITV)

A jungle romance?

One thing that viewers seem especially keen to see is Shona’s budding relationship with Aitch.

The rapper admitted he had a “soft spot” for the former EastEnders star during a chat with his bestie Angry Ginge.

“I’ve got a bit of a soft spot for Shona, me,” he told the streamer. “I think she’s really nice, if that’s what you mean, yeah,” Ginge said in response.

“Yeah, that’s what I mean,” Aitch added. “Yeah, she is,” Ginge added.

In a separate conversation, Vogue and Tom also agreed that the pair would make a good couple. This led to viewers comparing Shona and Aitch to Katie Price and Peter Andre, who got married after meeting in the celebrity jungle back in 2004.

