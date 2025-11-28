I’m A Celebrity stars Aitch and Shona McGarty display ‘classic signs of comfortable physical proximity’ amid romance rumours

Aitch and Shona McGarty have been sending I’m A Celebrity viewers wild with their flirty behaviour with each other. And many are convinced a romance could be on the cards after the show.

Over the last few days, many people have given their opinions on the pair, including Shona’s sister. And most recently, I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec – who are all for some jungle romance!

And now, in a new update, body language expert Darren Stanton spoke exclusively to us at Entertainment Daily, on behalf of OLBG, revealing what Shona and Aitch’s body language was actually implying.

Shona and Aitch have been growing closer (Credit: ITV)

Are Shona and Aitch flirting on I’m A Celebrity?

Speaking to ED! Darren explained: “There are definitely some interesting body-language cues between Aitch and Shona. The playful pillow fight and the way he washed her back are classic signs of comfortable physical proximity.

“When two people consistently tease each other or share light-hearted banter, it often acts as a ‘pre-relationship’ stage – a safe way of testing chemistry.”

Darren admitted that what “really stands out” is how comfortable they are so quickly around each other.

He said: “What really stands out is how relaxed they are in each other’s personal space. Their posture, mutual orientation, and effortless touch all suggest reciprocal liking and a growing rapport.”

However, despite their clear flirting, that doesn’t mean that something will happen outside of the jungle between them. Instead, it could just be a whirlwind jungle, flirty relationship.

Darren explained: “Whether anything will continue outside the I’m A Celebrity jungle between Aitch and Shona is hard to predict.

“But inside the environment, they have clearly bonded. It’s not a guaranteed romance, but definite mutual attraction signals.”

Aitch has admitted to having a ‘soft spot’ for Shona (Credit: ITV)

What has happened between the pair?

I’m A Celebrity fans began noticing little moments between Shona and Aitch that seemed to be flirting. And then suddenly, it was all everyone could see.

There have been several moments where fans believe the pair were genuinely just wanting to spend time with each other – and both stars are recently single, with Shona confirming her relationship status last night.

Aitch and Shona have spent quite a lot of time getting to know each other, with many fans noticing the little glances at each other when the other is doing something. And how they held onto each other when they were watching a trial.

But on top of that, many fans even believe Aitch lost his first head-to-head against Ginge so that he could be in Doomsville along with Shona – who had just lost her challenge. Especially as every time he went against Ginge after, he came out victorious.

Read more: Vogue Williams and Kelly Brook’s live drinking trial branded a ‘fix’ by furious I’m A Celebrity fans

What do you think of Shona and Aitch on I’m A Celebrity? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!