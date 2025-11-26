Inside I’m A Celebrity star Aitch’s relationship history – jungle romance rumours; recent split; slammed by ex as ‘disrespectful’

I’m A Celebrity stars Aitch and Shona McGarty have been causing rumours to swirl that there might be a new jungle romance on the way.

Over the last few episodes, viewers have noticed Shona and Aitch growing quite close, and despite the nine-year age-gap, many think it may be romantic between the pair. And Shona’s sister has even given her verdict on the whole thing.

Aitch has been winning fans over from the very beginning, and even has a very emotional reason for being on the show. It’s also believed that he is newly single. And that’s something he and Shona seem to have in common, as it’s believed she has split from her fiance.

But who has Aitch dated previously? Let’s have a look back at his relationship history.

Could Aitch and Shona be headed for an I’m A Celebrity relationship?

Many I’m A Celebrity fans believe Aitch and Shona could be headed for a jungle romance. Over the last few episodes, viewers have noticed quite a few signs that there may be more than a friendship between them.

In last night’s episode (November 25) a shirtless Aitch was play-fighting with Emmerdale’s Lisa Riley. And fans couldn’t help but notice Shona was staring at him, and even licking her lips!

Then, in the preview for tonight’s trial, while watching Kelly and Vogue go head-to-head, Aitch could be seen grabbing Shona’s hands, while the pair got closer.

One shared the screen-grab of the pair on X: “NEW: Shona and Aitch during tonight’s I’m A Celebrity trial!” Another responded: “Future couple vibes going crazy.”

Former I’m A Celebrity star Gillian McKeith told Entertainment Daily exclusively on behalf of Paddy Power, that she would love to see something blossom between them.

She said: “I would absolutely love it if Shona and Aitch started a romance in the jungle. I was surprised he was drawn to her because you don’t expect a rapper to go for someone like Shona. She is more refined. But he is actually very sweet underneath the rapper image.

“He is caring and devoted to his family. And he clearly wants to bring awareness to his sister’s condition. I think deep down he’s a very kind individual, and Shona would respond to that. She also has the most incredible singing voice – she blew me away.”

Gillian added: “I really want this to blossom. If they got together, the ratings would soar. The show desperately needs something to happen, right now there’s more drama in a Tesco queue.”

Is I’m A Celebrity star Aitch in a relationship?

Quite a few I’m A Celebrity viewers were confused about the Aitch and Shona romance rumours, as they believed he was still in a relationship with Lois Cottam.

Aitch had been in a relationship with psychology student Lois for around a year. But it’s believed they split amicably before he headed into the jungle.

He has often tried to keep his relationships away from social media. And so, for that reason, he has never actually shared any images of them together.

The Sun reported the pair’s split. The outlet said: “Aitch and Lois still have a lot of love for each other. But they decided they are better off as friends. They enjoyed the time they spent together and things ended amicably between them.”

Previous relationship with Lola Thompson

But before Lois, I’m A Celebrity star Aitch was in a relationship with influencer Lola Thompson.

Aitch had posted a photo of Lola holding hands with his sister Gracie, who is the reason he is doing I’m A Celebrity. Alongside the photo, he wrote: “Gracie and Lola forget about me when they are together.”

The pair were together for 10 months, between 2022 and 2023 before they called things quits.

At the time Lola confirmed the split by posting a video of her and her best friend, with the caption: “When you and your bestie are finally single at the same time.”

However, things didn’t stay amicable for long between the pair. When on the 90s Baby Show podcast, Aitch told a story about her soiling the bed while in Bali.

He said: “I was with a girl, and we went to sleep. Woke up the next morning…tried to get it cracking” before noticing that she had soiled the bed as a result of “Bali belly”.

Aitch added: “I had to leave because in the room we were in, there were no doors. I couldn’t sit there and watch her clean that up.”

However, just days after Aitch made the admission, Lola outed herself as the individual he was speaking about. And slammed him for exaggerating the incident.

In a TikTok video, she said: “I find it so vulgar and disgusting and so disrespectful the way that he is speaking about me. I did this in my sleep. It was a little bit in my pants. It didn’t go in the bed, it didn’t go on him. And it didn’t go [bleep] everywhere like he said it did.

“He wasn’t being like ‘Oh get away from me!’ He was literally hugging me and telling me he loved me.”

Did Aitch date Amelia Dimoldenberg?

But Aitch’s very first public relationship was with YouTube’s Chicken Shop Date sensation Amelia Dimoldenberg.

In her Chicken Shop Date series, Amelia pretends to be on dates with celebrities, interviewing them about their life. And it was on an episode back in 2019 where she and Aitch met.

In early 2022, Aitch began teasing fans, by posting TikTok’s of a mystery woman. And it was soon revealed to be Amelia.

Aitch didn’t shy away from posting about his relationship with Amelia, and even shared a compilation video of them looking cosy during a bowling date.

Amelia discussed their relationship during a Kiss FM interview. She said: “I like him a lot. I love that he loves me so much.”

And Amelia even made a brief cameo in Aitch and Ashanti’s music video for their song Baby.

However, not long afterwards, the pair confirmed their split – and even gave each other ‘best friend bracelets’ in a video.

