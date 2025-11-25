All the signs Shona McGarty has split from her fiancé David Bracken – cryptic post; missing ring; sister’s take on Aitch ‘romance’

Shona McGarty has become something of a national treasure during her time on I’m A Celebrity. And, as the ex-EastEnders star continues to broaden her horizons career-wise, it looks like she might be taking that approach in her love life, too, amid claims she’s split from her fiancé.

While she and musician David Bracken only got engaged last year, it’s rumoured that their relationship might already be over.

“They are on amicable terms but have ended their romantic relationship,” an insider alleged to Closer earlier this month. “There are no hard feelings, they realised they wanted different things and are better off as friends. Shona is now focusing on her music and career.”

While Shona and David haven’t explicitly confirmed anything, signs are sadly pointing in the direction of a split, especially as her sister has given her approval to a jungle romance with I’m A Celebrity co-star Aitch…

Vogue and Tom want to play matchmaker (Credit: ITV)

Vogue Williams called Shona McGarty her single

One of the most tell-tale signs that Shona is now single is because, well… fellow campmate Vogue Williams said so.

After arriving late with Tom Read Wilson, it didn’t take long for Vogue Williams to suss out the vibes between Shona and Aitch.

Deciding to play matchmaker, Vogue commented: “Her and Aitch are single now.” To which Tom replied: “They would make a gorgeous pair.”

If Shona wasn’t single, it would be a very bold assumption by Vogue…

She’s not been wearing her engagement ring

When she was spotted at Heathrow ahead of the show, Shona was wearing a black unitard, a pink shirt, and a purple fur coat.

Her nails were freshly done, but you know what was absent? Her engagement ring.

It’s feasible that maybe she didn’t want to lose it or get it covered in gunk, but going on a TV show with no engagement ring in sight is a pretty bold statement in itself.

Shona will not be greeted by David (Credit: ITV)

David hasn’t flown out to meet her

One of the best parts of I’m A Celebrity is when their loved ones eventually reunite with them on that infamous bridge, but one person who will apparently not be doing so is David.

Today, Shona’s sister, Camilla, landed at Brisbane Airport to greet her. However, David was nowhere to be seen. This is especially strange given how, in her pre-show interview, Shona said that this would be the “longest time” she and he had been apart.

Her sister has talked about Aitch

Of course, it wasn’t long until Camilla was asked to give her verdict on Aitch after he admitted his “soft spot” for Shona. She coyly told reporters: “He is a nice guy… I would definitely have him around for Christmas.”

She added: “I don’t know if I see it romantically – it might be like a brother-sister relationship. But I don’t think we’ve seen enough to make a definite decision on it.”

At this point, it would’ve been the perfect time to reply: ‘Er, Shona’s engaged.’ But she didn’t. That’s probably the most telling sign of all.

David’s online farewell to Shona was notably bland (Credit: ITV)

David’s social media post

Earlier this month, David broke his social media silence by wishing Shona luck before she went into the jungle.

The Instagram Story post, which included a picture of the pair, was accompanied by: “Let’s go girl! You got this”

While some might take this as a sign they’re still on, the message is a little too bland to have been written about someone’s other half. You’d expect a longer, more affectionate send-off by your fiancé. Perhaps this is a clue hidden in plain sight.

Shona McGarty’s cryptic social media post following split reports

Prior to entering the jungle, Shona shared a post of herself removing her makeup. The footage begins in black and white before transitioning into colour. Accompanying the post is lyrics from her song Unapologetically Me.

“I’m finally learning to just be me, no filters, no apologies, no shrinking to make others comfortable,” she wrote.

“It’s a new beginning, and this time I’m stepping into life with open arms and an open heart. I’ve spent too long second-guessing, dimming my light, trying to fit into spaces that were never meant for me.”

Could it be that David isn’t part of this new beginning?

ED! has contacted reps for comment.

