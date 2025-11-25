I’m A Celebrity star Shona McGarty’s sister speaks out over ‘jungle romance’ with Aitch

I’m A Celebrity viewers are convinced sparks are flying between Aitch and Shona McGarty. And luckily for him, her sister Camilla seems perfectly happy about it.

Aitch has been a standout campmate since the series kicked off, getting on with everyone from his self-declared “best friend” Angry Ginge to comedy icon Ruby Wax. But it’s his bond with Shona that’s really caught fans’ attention.

He even admitted last week that he has “a bit of a soft spot” for the EastEnders star. While Ginge happily pointed out she’s his favourite person in camp. No wonder viewers are rooting for a jungle romance.

As for Camilla? She’s keeping things grounded, suggesting the pair might just be good friends – but fans aren’t giving up hope just yet.

Shona and Aitch have sparked romance rumours (Credit: ITV)

Shona McGarty’s sister weighs in on I’m A Celeb romance with Aitch

Amid the speculation around Aitch and McGarty, Camilla spoke to The Sun after arriving in Australia to support her sister.

“He’s a nice guy,” she said, even adding: “I’d definitely have him round for Christmas!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shona McGarty (@shonabmx)



However, in Camilla’s eyes, the pair may not have a romantic connection.

“I don’t know if I see it romantically – it might be like a brother-sister relationship,” she explained. “But I don’t think we’ve seen enough to make a definite decision on it.”

This is no small endorsement, given how close McGarty clearly is with her family (she has a tattoo dedicated to her sister).

Fans are rooting for Aitch and Shona (Credit: ITV)

Are Aitch and Shona McGarty single?

It turns out both Aitch and Shona are, as far as anyone knows, single right now – which only fuels the romance rumours.

Shona was previously engaged to Irish musician David Bracken, but the pair are thought to have parted ways on “amicable terms”.

“There are no hard feelings, they realised they wanted different things and are better off as friends,” a source told The Sun at the time.

David even cheered her on as she entered the jungle, posting: “Let’s go girl! You got this.” Neither has publicly confirmed the breakup, though the signs are certainly there.

Aitch, meanwhile, was linked to psychology student Lois Cottam in what was described as a “secret” relationship. But according to The Mirror, they too decided they were “better off as friends” just weeks before the series kicked off.

“They enjoyed the time they spent together. Things ended amicably,” a source claimed.

Of course, Shona and Aitch might have more pressing concerns than romance right now – especially after Shona’s unexpected contraband drama this week. Somehow managing to smuggle an air freshener into camp, she’s already had her fair share of trouble… and Aitch, as camp leader, has been right in the thick of it.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Fans braced for shorter episode tonight – here’s when it is on

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know if you are hoping Shona McGarty and Aitch will spark a romance?