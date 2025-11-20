Inside Angry Ginge’s ‘bromance’ with Angry Ginge – how they met; ‘going to war’ over diss track; huge ‘risk’ that ‘paid off’

Aitch and Angry Ginge have become firm favourites on I’m A Celebrity – but it turns out they are actually very good pals away from the show.

Content creator Angry Ginge and rapper Aitch are currently roughing it up in the Aussie jungle for the new series of the ITV show. They have joined the likes of Kelly Brook, Jack Osbourne and Lisa Riley in the ITV jungle camp.

And while some of the cast have only just met for the first time, for Aitch and Ginge, they have known each other for years. Here, ED! is taking a look inside the lads’ friendship…

Aitch is good pals with fellow campmate Angry Ginge (Credit: ITV)

How do Aitch and Angry Ginge know each other?

Aitch and Angry Ginge, whose real names are Harrison Armstrong and Morgan Burtwistle, come from Manchester and grew up about half an hour away from each other. The pair have been pals for several years, since 2021.

YouTube star Michael Taylor, also known as Tays, was the one who introduced Aitch and Angry Ginge as Tays co-hosts a podcast with Angry Ginge called Tays & Ginge Off Stream. As for how Tays and Aitch know each other? They have been best friends since childhood.

Since striking up a friendship, Aitch has made several appearances on their podcast and the pair also stream together on Twitch and TikTok.

They’ve been pals for a few years (Credit: ITV)

Aitch and Angry Ginge’s ‘banter is off the charts’

Fans were able to witness Aitch and angry Ginge’s friendship as soon as they appeared on I’m A Celebrity this year.

Seeing his pal Angry Ginge, Aitch joked: “That’s not Ginge! I’ve come on the show to get away from people like Angry Ginge.”

Speaking of the decision to put the two friends together on the show, an insider told MailOnline: “It was a stroke of pure genius to sign up Aitch and Ginge.

“They’re best friends and it might be a risk as they’re both so boisterous but it’s new and nothing I’m A Celeb has seen before – it’s a risk that will pay off.

“Their banter and chemistry is off the charts, we’re over the moon about them both agreeing and doing what they do on the internet but in the Jungle, it’s bound to be a success.”

He rallied round his rapper friend earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

Aitch defended by Angry Ginge after diss track

Earlier this year, fellow rapper Central Cee made a diss track about Aitch. One of the lyrics reads: “I felt like a [bleep] when I went to the BRITs they gave the award to a guy called Aitch,” referring to Aitch winning Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act at the 2023 Brit Awards.

And Angry Ginge was quick to defend his pal. In a voice note to Aitch, he then said: “Hiya mate, just a quick one, I’ve heard what’s been going on about this Central Cee song. Obviously, I’m here ready to go to war for you mate, just let me know what sort of vibe it is.

“If it’s kind of, we’re just going to leave it and see what happens, or if you want me to get the [bleep] baseball bat out and we’re [bleep] going at it, you just let me know mate all right, nice one, see what he says there.”

So will the pair leave the jungle as close as they entered it? Only time will tell…

Watch I’m A Celebrity at 9pm every night on ITV1.

