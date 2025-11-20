I’m A Celebrity’s Angry Ginge life off-screen – Carlos Tevez feud from Soccer Aid, arrest and relationship with his dad

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! breakout star Angry Ginge has only been in camp a few days, but he’s already shaping up to be one of this year’s biggest favourites. With more than five million followers across his platforms, the Manchester-born content creator comes armed with a loyal fanbase who could seriously sway the public vote. So who is Angry Ginge, why was he arrested and what happened with Carlos Tevez during Soccer Aid?

Viewers are used to seeing him online for marathon eight-hour streams, so having him on their screens from dawn ‘til dusk feels pretty familiar. But after admitting the longest he’s ever stepped away from social media is a single week, the jungle’s creepy-crawlies might end up being the least of his worries. Whether he’ll thrive or crack under the pressure remains to be seen.

He’s joined in camp by Kelly Brook, Shona McGarty, Lisa Riley, Ruby Wax, Martin Kemp, Alex Scott, Jack Osbourne, Eddie Kadi and Aitch – but he’s the one the bookies currently have their eye on.

So who is the online sensation winning over the nation? Here’s everything you need to know about Angry Ginge, the YouTuber tipped to go all the way on I’m A Celebrity this year…

Morgan Burtwistle is already an I’m A Celebrity favourite (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is Angry Ginge?

Angry Ginge is one of the most influential content creators in the industry. He has risen to fame over the last four years on YouTube and Twitch.

Angry Ginge created his Twitch account in 2020, but he began streaming properly in 2021 after finding inspiration from FIFA streamer Castro1021.

In his early days, clips from his streams would regularly go viral on TikTok thanks to his infectious personality.Away from streaming, Angry Ginge is a huge football fan and has been a Manchester United supporter all his life.

Angry Ginge also takes part in charity football matches. In June this year, he played for England at ITV’s Soccer Aid and earned the title of Player of the Match.

What is Angry Ginge’s real name and why is he called Angry Ginge?

Angry Ginge’s real name is Morgan Burtwistle.

He revealed this name during a Baller League video back in April 2025 to former Manchester City star Micah Richards.

The clip went viral on social media thanks to Micah’s hilarious reaction to his friend’s name.

As for the nickname: the Ginge part is pretty self-explanatory from his red hair. Angry derived from his on-screen persona when he would become visibly frustrated while gaming.

The Twitch streamer wanted to sign up as he grew up watching the show! (Credit: ITV/I’m A Celebrity)

How old is he?

Angry Ginge was born on November 13, 2001, making him 24 years old.

He was born in Salford, Manchester and grew up down the road on a housing estate in Eccles.

Is the streamer in a relationship?

He has spoken about a girlfriend numerous times publicly, but has never actually mentioned her by name.

So unfortunately we can’t tell you who she is, or any more about her!

He appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox earlier this year (Credit: Channel 4/Celebrity Gogglebox)

Was Angry Ginge on Gogglebox?

Yes! He was on the celebrity version of Channel 4’s Gogglebox earlier this year. He appeared with his friend and darts superstar, Luke Littler.

They entertained viewers as they watched Casualty and Hugh Grant horror film, Heretic.

The funniest moments from their time on the show were when Angry Ginge realised that Luke had never had a cup of tea in his life. He then found a Christmas tree up in Luke’s house, despite it being June.

Luke admitted it had been there since he won the darts World Championships in December and he’d never taken it down as it’s now his good luck charm.

He has an impressive social media following (Credit: YouTube/Angry Ginge)

What is his biggest phobia?

Angry Ginge admits he isn’t a huge fan of spiders. However, he is more worried about his jungle campmates asking him to do the cooking on I’m A Celebrity.

He has openly admitted he is looking forward to losing some weight on the show. He said: “Not being able to eat is going to be a struggle. But one of the reasons I wanted to go into the jungle was to lose weight. It’s two birds with one stone!

“I just hope I’m not the camp chef as it is so much responsibility and I can’t cook. If I am the chef we are going to be in big trouble!”

He has to give up social media for the show (Credit: YouTube/Angry Ginge)

Why was Angry Ginge arrested?

The YouTuber was arrested in the summer of 2025 while live-streaming from the British Grand Prix. He was with fellow content creators, Chazza and SamHam at the time.

The trio had filmed themselves as Chazza attempted to squeeze into a F1 car on display at the event.

The police arrested all three on suspicion of causing criminal damage to the car. However, they released them without taking further action.

Angry Ginge told his followers that he spent over 15 hours in a cell and felt ‘genuinely traumatised’ while denying any involvement in causing damage.

Why doesn’t Angry Ginge talk to his dad?

He has previously spoken about his childhood, which he describes as unstable and shaped by behaviour he wanted to leave behind.

Angry Ginge claims he grew up around attitudes that made him uncomfortable. In a video posted to social media, he told fans: Growing up my dad was a massive racist… only once I’ve grown up I saw this back now.” He added that, as a child, he didn’t realise how serious it was until he looked back as an adult.

In comments reported by The Sun, Angry Ginge admitted he often wondered what life would have been like with a consistent father figure. “I wouldn’t say it affected me, but I did kind of wonder what it is like to have a dad… it doesn’t affect me anymore, but it was weird back then,” he said.

He also explained why he feels cutting ties was the right decision. “Having known what sort of bloke he was, I’m kind of glad he weren’t there. He didn’t deserve the moments.”

Ginge says contact with his father faded when he was a teenager. He now focuses on the people who supported him, saying that choosing distance has helped him protect his mental wellbeing and shape his own future.

The star was arrested (Credit: YouTube/Angry Ginge)

Star’s net worth and staggering earnings

The 24-year-old has already accumulated an impressive net worth, and it’s reported it sits between £804,000 and £1.1 million for Angry Ginge.

Five years’ worth of social media and Twitch streaming seems to have paid off. His first-ever video, from October 2020, had just 40 viewers. Fast-forward a year later and he began gaining traction, as well as expanding his network on the likes of TikTok and YouTube.

Now, he has 1.5 million followers on Twitch, nearly two million on TikTok and 1.3 million on Instagram.

Income can vary per platform, video and livestream, so it’s tough to put a figure on each upload. But it’s estimated, that due to the average cost per 1,000 views, for similar channels, that he could take home £3,000 – £10,000 each month.

He has already taken part in his first food trial (Credit: ITV)

Angry Ginge’s tough tackle on Carlos Tevez during Soccer Aid

The I’m A Celebrity favourite also had a big sporting moment earlier this year when he took part in Soccer Aid – marking Angry Ginge’s debut in the charity match.

He’d already impressed fans on the pitch during the Sidemen Charity Match in March, where he held his own at centre-back. And when Soccer Aid rolled around in June, Angry Ginge was one of only three England players – alongside Jack Wilshere and Tom Grennan – to stay on the field for the full 90 minutes.

England stormed into a 3–0 lead before half-time. But things took a sharp turn after the break. Football legend Carlos Tevez, who’d signed up for Soccer Aid too, was brought on for the World XI – and it spelled trouble for Angry Ginge. Tevez netted four goals in just 14 minutes, with Big Zuu adding a fifth in the 84th minute.

But it was Tevez’s physical clash with Angry Ginge that really made headlines. Battling for the ball, the pair went in hard, leaving the Twitch streamer crashing to the turf and nursing a cut on his leg after the collision.

Ginge was able to call his mum before the show started (Credit: ITV)

Angry Ginge carried ‘feud’ away from the pitch

The fiery run-in clearly stuck with him.

After the match, Angry Ginge posted a photo of his bloodied leg with a cheeky caption.

He said: “Cheers Tevez,” before branding the footballer a [beep]. But it wasn’t all drama – far from it. The 24-year-old actually walked away as man-of-the-match for the entire event.

“Well, we might not have won but man-of-the-match at Soccer Aid – mental. It’s a Sunday, but the postman still delivered baby,” he told fans at the time.

But the tension between the pair didn’t end there. Days later, Angry Ginge revived the spat on a livestream. He called Tevez a “[beeping] traitor” while showing off one of his signed Soccer Aid shirts. Every single player from both squads had scribbled their autograph on it – including legends like Gary Neville and Wayne Rooney – except Tevez.

The Twitch star insisted there was “no chance” he’d ever hand Tevez a pen to sign it himself – “not in a million years.”

I’m A Celebrity starts Sunday, November 16 at 9pm on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

