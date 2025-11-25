I’m A Celebrity 2025: Red ‘bump’ on Aitch’s neck sparks concern as viewers urge ITV to act

I’m A Celebrity fans have been left a bit unsettled after spotting something odd on Aitch’s neck.

The 25-year-old rapper has appeared with a noticeably large red lump over the past couple of episodes, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed by those keeping a close eye on camp life.

Viewers got another clear look at it last night as Aitch chatted with his fellow campmates around the fire, prompting a fresh wave of concern – and plenty of speculation about what might be going on.

Aitch clearly clocked that something was drawing attention, because he later tried to hide the lump beneath his bandana during his Bushtucker Trial – but fans had already spotted it.

And they’re not shrugging it off. Viewers are now convinced he’s been on the receiving end of a pretty nasty bite and are calling on producers to step in. Many have taken to social media urging the show to get medics to “check it” before it gets any worse.

The jungle might be wild, but no one wants to see a campmate suffer in silence.

I’m A Celebrity’s Aitch sparks concern over neck lump

Aitch has not mentioned his neck on air but the angry spot is visible to those watching at home.

Writing on X last night, one viewer asked: “Has Aitch been checked for that lump on his neck???” Another added: “Did anyone notice the lump on Aitch’s neck?”

A third wrote: “Oh dear, no. Hope producers check that out.” Someone else suggested it is “probably a bite”, while another said: “See the size of that bite / cyst on Aitch’s neck????”

Entertainment Daily has contacted I’m A Celebrity for comment. A show insider also assured fans the celebs are monitored around the clock.

Last night, Aitch was put to the ultimate test on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!. The public had once again nominated him to do a Bushtucker Trial – and it was hideous.

Called Night Night Sleep Tight, Aitch found himself lying down in a bed in an area of camp made to look like a children’s bedroom. He had to untie a series of stars hanging above him on ropes – but there was a catch.

Aitch had to untangle his knots while covered in snakes and hundreds of biting critters. At one point, he had a huge spider sat directly on his face.

Incredibly, Aitch managed to concentrate on the job in hand and won an impressive 11 out of 12 stars for camp. However, he was about to have one deducted.

I’m A Celebrity viewers have asked medics to ‘check out’ Aitch’s neck

Aitch loses a star in contraband punishment

Later in last night’s I’m A Celebrity, Aitch took a real hit. When dinner was finally lowered into camp, the group opened the delivery to find… not food, but a sack of wood and a note.

Producers revealed there was still contraband lurking somewhere in camp – and because of that, Aitch was being penalised. One of the stars he’d fought for in his Bushtucker Trial was officially being taken away.

A brutal blow after a long, grim challenge… and the camp definitely felt it.

In a ‘contraband amnesty’, Alex Scott admitted to having sachets of salt in camp. Shona McGarty also confessed to having a large can of air freshener.

Aitch told the group that he didn’t “want anyone to be disappointed in anyone.” but pointed out that his hardwork resulted in a star being lost.

He added: “If we are going to do naughty things, we need to keep them under the radar.”

Alex and Shona definitely looked a bit sheepish after the contraband drama – and it hasn’t gone unnoticed. Uh oh… is this the start of the next camp divide?

With tensions already bubbling thanks to lost stars and secret stash searches, this little mishap could easily snowball. One wrong move in that jungle and alliances shift fast… viewers will be watching closely to see who sides with who next.

I’m A Celebrity continues at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Tuesday November 25, 2025.

