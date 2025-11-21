I’m A Celebrity’s Aitch life off-screen – Bond with twin sisters, famous ex and working with his parents

Aitch has vowed to keep spirits high in the jungle, revealing he’s more than ready to break into song whenever the I’m A Celebrity camp morale takes a dip.

The Manchester-born rapper may be racking up awards these days, but life looked very different before fame came calling. He spent his college years focused on sport and later grafted on construction sites alongside his grandad before music took over for good.

Now 25, he’s one of the standout names in this year’s I’m A Celebrity line-up, joining Angry Ginge, Kelly Brook, Shona McGarty, Lisa Riley, Ruby Wax, Martin Kemp, Alex Scott, Jack Osbourne and Eddie Kadi in the 2025 camp. So who exactly is the chart-topping star entertaining the jungle this year?

Here’s everything you need to know about him…

Aitch is an award-winning rapper and songwriter (Credit: Splash/Shutterstock/LT)

What is Aitch’s real name?

Aitch’s real name is Harrison James Armstrong.

He decided to give himself a stage name and chose Aitch, which is of course the pronunciation of the letter H – the first letter of his real name.

Which songs is Aitch famous for?

Aitch first broke through back in 2018 with his debut single Straight Rhymez, which quickly set him apart as one to watch. His rise didn’t slow down from there – his first solo album, Close to Home, stormed to number two on the UK albums chart in 2022.

He’s since stacked up an impressive 11 Top 10 singles, including massive hits Taste (Make It Shake) and Baby, both of which climbed all the way to number two on the UK singles chart.

It all began online, too. A mate uploaded a clip of him rapping to YouTube, where it pulled in 10,000 views. That friend kept posting more of his bars and, before long, Aitch’s career took on a life of its own.



Aitch’s song with Ed Sheeran

The songwriter has worked with some of the finest names in the industry, including Ashanti, Anne-Marie and AJ Tracey.

In August 2022, Aitch also released a single called My G with Ed Sheeran. The song is about Aitch’s sister, Gracie, who has Down’s Syndrome. All the profits from the song went to the Down’s Syndrome Association.

Aitch’s close-knit family members include his parents and twin sisters

Aitch has always made it clear that family comes first, and he’s especially close to his parents and his twin sisters, Gracie and Hats. He even dedicated My G to Gracie, while his debut album Close to Home doubles as a love letter to both his hometown and the people who shaped him.

His dad, Mike, pops up on the album too – featuring in a cheeky voice note where he jokes about how much cash his son is splashing these days. A former pipe fitter and mechanical engineer, Mike has been nothing but supportive as Aitch’s career has exploded.

The rapper has previously shared that he paid off his parents’ mortgage, but life wasn’t always this comfortable. Back in 2020, he spoke candidly about growing up in a ‘rough’ part of Manchester and how those early experiences pushed him to work even harder for the success he has now.

He told The Telegraph: “But people need to understand that when you come from certain places, where you’re always broke, never had anything, when you get that little bit of change, you wanna look the part, and you need to let the world know that life’s changed.”

He shares videos with his family on social media

Aitch’s mum and dad’s lives have ‘changed’ since he found fame

The rapper opened up about his family life to GRM Daily on YouTube.

He explained his dad to quit his job to work for him, and his mum has as well. “My dad doesn’t work anymore – well he does, on my stuff. My mum is chilling, well she’s ‘HR’,” he jokes.

“They’re both driving nice motors and you know little material things is [great], but how it’s changed their lives positively is great. I am also grateful because I wouldn’t be half the person I am without them.”

“On a negative note, I’m kind of yet to have that conversation… without it being too mad. I have clocked that certain things have happened since I’ve been a certain someone – whether that’s timing or anything to do with me.”

But Aitch did explain that his parents were quite the opposite on some things. He said his mum would be the one to support his decision to treat himself if it came to shopping or material things, but his dad would be against those decision.

“It’s a good balance,” he admitted. “They’re both good to me. I can see bits of both of them in me as I get older.”

However, Aitch did also open up on the downsides of fame. He explained his parents used to have a ‘bigger’ group of friends, but noticed they spend less time with fewer people now he’s ‘blown up’ in the music industry. But he clarified he doesn’t think this was down to anything ‘they had done’. Aitch thinks this was an impact his fame had on his parents’ lives he couldn’t predict.

The rapper is close with his family (Credit: Aitch/YouTube)

Aitch’s special relationship with his twin sisters

Aitch is close to his twin sisters, who are non-identical twins, Hattie and Gracie.

He even has a tattoo tribute to his sister Gracie, who has downs syndrome. The rapper had the quote “Harrison, don’t be afraid” inked on his skin, which is something she would say to him a lot. He had it drawn on him with her handwriting.

Aitch told Jamie Lang on his Great Company podcast: “I wouldn’t even be half the person I am if she wasn’t here.

“She actually teaches you lessons that you don’t even realise till after. She always used to grab my face before I used to go to bed and just go, ‘Harrison, don’t be afraid’.”

He said out of everyone in the room, you’d assume she’s the one who should be afraid, “but that’s not the case.”

Central Cee, Aitch and the diss track

At the beginning of the year there was a feud brewing between Aitch and Central Cee and a diss track from Cench’s debut album Can’t Rush Greatness ignited the flames.

The UK artists were believed to be civil, but that all changed when Aitch released his diss track ‘A Guy Called’ which fans believe was about Central Cee.

In January, the rapper dropped the record, claiming Cench was a clout chaser and doesn’t write his own lyrics. It was reportedly a reaction after Central Cee called him out on his song 5 Star. In the song, he raps: “I felt like a [beep] when I went to the BRITs they gave the award to a guy called Aitch.”

But Aitch retorts in Band4Band: “We can go bar for bar, BRIT for BRIT,” seeming to press on the wound even deeper.

He then claims: “Not wrote one verse since ‘022, them ghostwriters made you a star (Trust)

“We both know that you’re Aitch-obsessed, I’ve been runnin’ since your entrance (Skrrt).”

Despite Aitch and Central Cee both hitting out at one another in their own diss tracks, away from the mic they seem to be on better terms. Cench responded, commented on Aitch’s Instagram ‘fair enough’ and posted laughing emojis.

Which football team does Aitch support?

After being born and bred in New Moston, Manchester, it’s no surprise that Aitch is a life-long Manchester United supporter.

He will be in good company in the jungle, because his fellow Mancunian, Angry Ginge, is also an avid Manchester United fan.

What made Aitch say yes to I’m A Celebrity?

Aitch has a very special reason for agreeing to do I’m A Celebrity this year. He wants to make his sister, Gracie, proud.

He said: “On a personal Harrison level, this show is something I grew up watching in our house. So it would almost be disrespectful to say no.

“On an Aitch level, I feel like I have got a calling to raise awareness for Down Syndrome. I feel like this is the perfect place.

“Gracie loves the show. She will be sitting there cheering me on every time she sees me on telly.”

Aitch has admitted he doesn’t have any phobias going into the I’m A Celebrity jungle, but has confessed he will find the boredom hard.

He said: “The freedom and being spontaneous is what I will miss the most while in the camp. I’m the type of person who will wake up in the morning and decide to go to Thorpe Park!

“I have climbed Kilimanjaro and slept out in tents. That kind of thing is the least of my worries. The hardest part for me will be sitting around doing nothing. I don’t remember the last time I sat and did nothing.

“Rice and beans will be fine. I’m not going to lie, I have been trying to put myself on a diet for the last two years – so it will probably do me some favours!”

Who is I’m A Celebrity star Aitch’s ex-girlfriend Amelia and when did they date?

I’m A Celebrity star Aitch’s love life has sparked plenty of interest over the years. Back in 2022, he was linked to 31-year-old social media star Amelia Dimoldenberg, best known for her hit YouTube series Chicken Shop Date. The pair even confirmed they were an item with a TikTok video, but the romance fizzled out after only a few months. He later moved on with model Lola Thompson, and the two jetted off to Bali together in 2023. That relationship eventually ran its course too, with the pair deciding to go their separate ways.

