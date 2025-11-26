Fears for I’m A Celebrity stars Aitch and Angry Ginge following sudden shake-up: ‘We’re at risk’

I’m A Celebrity viewers are concerned Aitch or Angry Ginge will face this series’ first elimination following yesterday’s (November 25) announcement.

During Tuesday evening’s show, hosts Ant and Dec revealed that over the coming nights, each celebrity will be matched with another. However, instead of teaming up, they’ll battle it out in a series of one-on-one, head-to-head challenges.

The winner will face immunity from the first public vote. However, for the losers, they will face elimination, be sent to a more basic camp, will have to sleep on the floor and receive only a diet of rice and beans.

Fans think Aitch could be paired with Angry Ginge (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity viewers fear for Aitch and Angry Ginge

In the teaser of the trial for tonight’s show, Kelly Brook and Vogue Williams were competing for who could eat a sheep’s brain the fastest.

The pair struggled as they could be seen gagging throughout the task.

While it is unknown who else is competing against one another, viewers are now concerned that their favourite duo, Aitch and Angry Ginge, will be going head-to-head.

And as a result, they are more worried that it could lead to one of them being up for elimination.

Fans fear Angry Ginge and Aitch will be going head-to-head (Credit: ITV)

‘We’re at risk of losing one of them’

“I really hope people don’t put Aitch and Ginge against each other. I like them in this jungle as a duo,” one user wrote on X.

“Even if it is Aitch vs Ginge (which would be dumb), either of them will be going home if it gets down to public vote,” another person shared.

“Why is everyone who loves aitch and ginge voting for them to face off? One gets up for elimination,” a third remarked.

“We DON’T want Aitch V Ginge as that means one is up for elimination!! Vote smart!!” a fourth person shared.

“We’re at risk of losing one of them,” a fifth said.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Wednesday, November 26) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

