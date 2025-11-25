I’m A Celebrity fans fume over Ruby Wax’s antics after hiding Liquorice Allsorts from the The Jungle Nursery challenge

I’m A Celebrity star Ruby Wax is back in hot water – this time over a bag of Liquorice Allsorts.

The I’m A Celebrity star, who only recently won viewers round after a shaky start, has now been branded “selfish” for helping herself to more than her share of the sweets after the camp won a treat. According to Ruby, her “inner animal” took over and she simply couldn’t stop herself… even if it meant leaving the rest of the camp eyeing up an empty bowl.

Unsurprisingly, the sugar snaffling caused tension around the fire. But if Ruby’s bothered, she isn’t showing it.

So what exactly went down – and why did Ruby feel compelled to hoard the Allsorts? Here’s the full story behind the jungle’s latest sweet-fuelled drama.

Stars take on The Jungle Nursery

Kelly, Eddie, Tom and Vogue came across The Jungle Nursery where they had to give clues to classic fairy tale and stories to the rest of the camp via Walkie Talkies. They say in a giant cot where cockroaches were falling on top of them – turning the nighttime routine into a nightmare!

Teddy bears fell from above with the name of fairy tale and the foursome had to utter a single word out loud each to give clues back to camp. The catch was there were banned words they had to avoid as well.

But the campmates did well, and they ended up getting the four bears they needed for their sweet treat.

Tom went off to collect the reward, which was a platter full of several bags of sweets. Liquorice Allsorts, Fruit Pastels, Fudge, Lemon Sherberts, Jelly Beans and other treats were included.

However, as soon as he arrived back at camp, everyone jumped in. Alex Scott aired her concerns on how it would be divided, but it fell on deaf ears.

It ended up that some celebrities ended up eating a lot of sweets, others only managed to taste a few.

Ruby Wax ‘looks after Ruby’ by stealing the Liquorice Allsorts in I’m A Celebrity

Shona was onto Ruby’s plan about the sweet bag though.

She went over there to ask Ruby for one of the Liquorice Allsorts and said she ‘carefully’ handed just one over to her.

Ruby then made a remark to the rest of the camp before walking off.

When she was away, Alex found the tag of the sweet bag as she, Shona and Aitch spoke about her plot to have all of the Liquorice.

“It’s each man for himself now,” she declared to the Bush Telegraph. She smiled as she was seen enjoying another bite.

The following morning, it was brought up during the camp meeting.

“It was chaos getting those sweets… have you had one of them? Give me one!” Martin joked.

“It’s a small thing that could become a big one,” Alex chimed in. She said that “everyone was so hungry” and that it should have been handled differently.

They agreed to ‘divide it out’ equally next time, but Ruby wasn’t having any of it.

She later said: “My inner animal took over, I’ve got a mouth to feed which is mine!”

‘You’ve let me down’

Fans haven’t exactly rallied behind Ruby on this one – in fact, viewers are completely split over her late-night Liquorice Allsorts heist.

One unimpressed fan fumed: “I never realised Ruby Wax was so selfish. Her true colours are beginning to shine through in this episode.”

Another jokingly dubbed the incident “liquoricegate”.

While a third pointed out the shifting alliances in camp: “The double standards are crazy because Ginge and Aitch ‘might not be able to be trusted’ because they made a joke, but Ruby can take from what little they have and run off to eat them herself and nobody says a thing.”

“Nah Ruby, you’ve let me down!” another viewer declared.

But not everyone was outraged. Some viewers found the whole thing hilarious, with a few even comparing Ruby’s sneaky dash to something straight out of Mr Bean.

Love her or loathe her, she certainly knows how to keep the camp – and the audience – entertained.

