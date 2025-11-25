Kelly Brook’s secret jungle game plan ‘revealed’ as star ‘plans payback’ amid Ant and Dec ‘feud’

Kelly Brook has had a turbulent journey in the jungle so far. She’s been accused of bullying Jack Osbourne, has a purported ‘feud’ with Vogue Williams and has been called out by viewers for “tasteless” comments to other campmates.

However, amid all this drama, one insider has claimed that Kelly has a grander plan in mind. Namely, revenge.

Kelly wants to prove her doubters wrong (Credit: ITV)

Insider reveals Kelly Brook’s ‘game plan’

“Most people enter the jungle with trepidation – but not in Kelly’s case,” the source alleged to Closer. “Being the meticulous planner she is, she has more than just a jungle game plan, she’s set herself goals.”

According to the insider, Kelly will use this show as an opportunity to change the narrative.

“Before flying to Australia she told pals that she will name and shame the people in her TV career who made her feel stupid and took pleasure in making her feel not worthy – just because she was a pretty face. She feels there were people that actively shut her out from getting work.”

Still, the insider notes that Kelly hasn’t forgotten it’s a competition.

“Kelly would love to win – she feels in some way that it would be payback to Ant and Dec. She wants to have the last laugh. She may get covered in mealworms and fish guts, but she feels like it’s two fingers up to those in her life who have done her wrong.”

ED! has contacted Kelly’s reps for comment.

Ant and Dec reportedly got Kelly fired back in 2009 (Credit: splash News)

What happened between Kelly Brook, Ant and Dec?

Kelly has reportedly been feuding with Ant and Dec since 2009. The pair worked together on Britain’s Got Talent, where she was brought in as a guest judge. However, a week later, the star was axed. Reportedly, Kelly offended the pair after she asked them what they do on the show.

In an old interview, she said: “There was nothing I could do in this country after Britain’s Got Talent. The people at ITV were telling me that I had upset Ant and Dec, and that was it.”

She added: “I would love to have stayed on the show. I really felt it was working out. Ant and Dec had never been anything but pleasant to my face, but clearly, they didn’t want me on the show.”

The pair recently made light of the beef (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec reference feud

Recently, Ant and Dec referenced the feud on I’m a Celebrity spin-off show Unpacked.

In an interview with Joel Dommett, Ant brought up the “awful” food in camp, calling it “rancid”.

When Joel told them to complain to cooks Martin Kemp and Kelly, Dec said to Ant: “What’s your problem with Kelly Brook?!”

To which Ant replied: “Don’t you start! I don’t have a problem with Kelly Brook, thank you!”

