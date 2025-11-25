I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec share Vogue Williams injury update after star ‘falls on bridge’

I’m A Celebrity latecomer Vogue Williams sparked concern last night after viewers spotted a painful-looking injury on her knee.

During last night’s edition of I’m A Celebrity (November 24), Vogue’s knee was visibly bloodied and sore, suggesting that the injury occurred very recently. Given the size of the scrape, the fact that Vogue and the others didn’t seem to comment on it puzzled viewers.

And, after they shared their concerns online, hosts Ant and Dec revealed what really happened to poor Vogue.

Vogue Williams sparks worry with ‘painful’ injury

“What happened with Vogue’s knee?” one asked. “Is Vogue aware that her knee is fully bleeding and sore?” another wrote.

“What has Vogue done to her knee ?” a third echoed. “Looks painful.”

Similarly, a fourth remarked, “WTF happened to Vogue’s knee? It’s like she knelt on a tomato.”

And a fifth added: “What the hell did Vogue do to her leg and knee?’

In later scenes, a bandage covered the wound.

Ant and Dec respond to concerns about knee wound

Ant and Dec responded to concerned viewers on Jungle Club — their daily Instagram Live stream.

“Uh, so she fell over on the way to the trial,” Ant said. “She fell over… she was trying to run as fast as she could over the bridge and fell.”

He then went on to describe how the fall had taken layers of skin off her leg and left her with a pretty nasty graze.

Medics are always on hand to assist campmates, both in the trial areas and around camp, should accidents happen. So it’s Vogue will have been checked over as soon as the mishap happened. And, judging from her smiles in camp later that day, the bloody injury isn’t troubling her too much.

However, Vogue isn’t the only campmate to have sparked health concerns in the past few days.

Viewers air Kelly Brook and Aitch health worries

Elsewhere, I’m A Celebrity viewers also recently noticed a lump on Aitch’s neck.

“Had Aitch been checked for that lump on his neck?” one X user asked. “Did anyone notice the lump on Aitch’s neck ?” another wrote. Several viewers speculated that it could be a mosquito bite, with some asking camp medics to take action.

Moreover, last week also saw concerned viewers once again take to X after noticing a rash on Kelly Brook’s neck.

“Them mosquitoes have been feasting on Kelly’s neck,” one quipped. “What happened to Kelly Book’s neck?” a second added.

