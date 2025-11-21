Kelly Brook and Vogue Williams appeared to get off to a shaky start in last night’s (November 20) episode of I’m A Celebrity. As Kelly also grapples with ‘bullying’ allegations amid her conflict with Jack Osbourne, could another, deeper feud be brewing?

Along with Tom Read Wilson, Vogue shook things up as a late arrival to Camp Fright. But it wasn’t just the prospect of new blood that celebs had to handle.

Ant and Dec announced that Vogue and Tom were actually being appointed camp leaders. And given that there’s already been clashes over things like cooking, it should come as no surprise that not everyone was happy with this arrangement.

For extra fun (and drama), Tom and Vogue were given comfier beds and a tannoy for them to talk to fellow celebs.

Are Kelly Brook and Vogue Williams feuding?

Vogue was appointed camp leader. (Image: ITV)

While Jack Osbourne was the one to admit to feeling “resistance” to Vogue and Tom’s arrival, it was Vogue and Kelly’s interactions that got viewers talking.

During the show, Kelly and Vogue’s tension was palpable, and fans didn’t hesitate to share their views on X.

“Vogue deffo doesn’t like Kelly,” one wrote.

“Kelly Brook is totally threatened by Vogue’s presence and I’m all for it,” another added. “She’s been playing a game since she entered the camp, tried to target Jack now she’s set her sights elsewhere.”

While a third remarked: “Kelly not hiding the fact she dislikes Vogue; she is so petty.”

Kelly Osbourne accuses Kelly Brook of bullying

Kelly is facing bully allegations. (Image: Splash News)

After Kelly criticised Jack for trying to get involved in the cooking, protective sis Kelly Osbourne spoke out against the star.

“Kelly Brook… I don’t think I like you,” Kelly said in an Instagram story.

“Elbowing out of the way to get to the fish… you’re so performative, with all the gagging and the over‑dramatics.”

“You bring out my big‑sister vibes where I want to attack you because I feel like you’re a bit of a bully,” she concluded.

