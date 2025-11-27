I’m A Celebrity 2025: Fans think Aitch ‘lost’ Rivals challenge against Angry Ginge for a different reason

I’m A Celebrity fans reckon Aitch might not have been quite as competitive as he looked during last night’s Rivals showdown – all because it landed him back in camp with Shona McGarty, who later cooled off in her bikini.

The rapper went up against his so-called foe Angry Ginge in a stomach-turning trial that saw both of them plonked into tanks filled with fly-swarmed offal. Their mission? Scoop as much of the slimy mess as possible into a box beside them using nothing but their hands.

Viewers couldn’t help noticing Aitch’s effort levels dipping… and the timing of it all hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Aitch lagged behind Ginge in the end, which meant he was shipped straight off to Doomsville – the camp reserved for the unlucky losers. Convenient for some, though, given that Shona – the very woman he’s admitted having a “soft spot” for – just happens to be there as well.

Fans are utterly convinced the whole thing was tactical. To them, it looked like Aitch was more worried about being separated from Shona than winning the trial, with many suggesting he tanked the challenge on purpose to keep their jungle flirtation alive.

I’m A Celebrity fans think Aitch sabotaged his trial so he could camp up with Shona McGarty (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity’s Aitch and Shona McGarty ‘romance’

Commenting on social media, one viewer said: “I reckon Aitch lost that so he could be in the same camp as Shona. Agreeing, another added: “Think he lost the offal challenge on purpose once he knew what camp Shona was gonna be in … boy not stupid!”

A third wrote: “Feel like Aitch definitely went slower so he could be with Shona, I’d really and them to get together.” While someone else commented: “The look of love….thats why he lost his trial.”

Aitch and former EastEnders actress Shona have been growing noticeably closer in camp. The pair are both believed to be single and, last week, Aitch admitted he has a “soft spot” for her.

Shona’s sister Camilla has also given here seal of approval and openly invited Aitch to their house for Christmas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! (@imacelebrity)

Then last night, things appeared to ramp up a gear. Now in Doomsville with the other Rival losers, Shona and Aitch had a pillow fight. He also gazed into her eyes as she spoke about the colour of them.

But Aitch was left really swooning when Shona stripped off to a pink bikini. He smiled as campmate Tom Read Wilson chucked pails over water over her as a makeshift shower.

In the Bush Telegraph, Aitch said: “Lovely mood in Doomsville. I’m starting to see the beauty in Doomsville. Everyone thinks it’s a bit dark and gloomy but I see other than that.”

Doomsville and Win City

Aitch and Shona are now set to spend the next few days side by side in Doomsville, thanks to ITV’s new Rivals twist that’s been expertly stirring up tension across the camp.

Each celeb has been paired off with a designated foe. The duos are now being thrown into increasingly grim tasks.

Shona’s rival is Alex Scott, and last night the pair faced the revolting job of popping fish eyes with their mouths before downing whatever oozed out. Lovely.

Alex smashed the challenge and has since moved into Win City with Ginge, Jack Osbourne, Lisa Riley, Eddie Kadi and Vogue Williams.

Meanwhile, Shona and Aitch are holed up in Doomsville alongside Tom, Jack Osbourne, Martin Kemp and Kelly Brook.

Tonight brings a fiery rematch as Aitch and Ginge take on a Bushtucker Trial called The Pits.

Both lads will be dropped into separate holes and tasked with hunting for keys that unlock stars. But brace yourself – Ginge is on the brink of going nuclear once Aitch suddenly seems to pull ahead…

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Angry Ginge rages as he goes head-to-head with Aitch in first look at tonight’s Bushtucker Trial

I’m A Celebrity continues at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Thursday November 27, 2025.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know