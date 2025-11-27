Raging I’m A Celebrity star Angry Ginge declares ‘there’s no way’ as he competes against Aitch in first look at tonight’s Bushtucker Trial

I’m A Celebrity star Angry Ginge is left raging at his pal, Aitch, during the Bushtucker Trial on tonight’s show (Thursday, November 27).

Tonight’s Bushtucker challenge will see the duo, who are firm friends inside and outside the jungle, take each other on in another gruesome head-to-head battle.

Aitch is taking part in the trial (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity tonight – Aitch and Angry Ginge go head to head

Tonight’s edition of I’m A Celebrity will see Aitch and Ginge go head to head in a challenge ominously titled, The Pits.

The challenge will see Aitch and Ginge in separate, small rooms. In the rooms are holes in the wall, which they must put their hands into to reach stars.

However, they can’t see what is in the holes, and, in true I’m A Celebrity fashion, they are filled with creepy crawlies, rats, and more.

In the clip, Aitch, covered in maggots, can be seen putting his hand through a hole in the wall. He then nabs a key, which is nestled amongst some toads.

Ginge then peeks into one of the holes, quipping: “‘Scuse me lads!’

“Yes?” Ant and Dec ask. “No, not you two,” Ginge replies. “Oh, ok, sorry!” Ant says as Dec laughs.

Ginge is furious in tonight’s trial! (Credit: ITV)

Aitch and Angry Ginge go head-to-head

Aitch then manages to unlock a lock, which leads to Ant and Dec looking at the camera and mouthing “One more!”.

“Move out of the way, move out of the way,” Aitch says as he puts his hand in a box full of rats.

Aitch then grabs a key and heads back to unlock the lock.

Meanwhile, Ginge is taking peeks into the holes. “Oh, hello mate!” he says as he looks through one of them.

The world famous Dun dun dunnn! sting then plays, as Ant and Dec whisper, “Sabotage!”

Putting his hand in a box, Aitch smacks a big red button repeatedly, killing the lights in Ginge’s room!

Ant and Dec are in stitches (Credit: ITV)

Ginge rages in challenge

Letting out a scream of frustration and surprise, Ginge then rages, “THERE IS NO WAY HE HAS BEAT ME AGAIN!”

Outside, Ant and Dec can be seen stifling laughs as the star continues to fume.

“MY HAND WAS ALREADY IN THERE! OHHH MATE, just stay calm. It’s alright,” Ginge then says, calming himself down.

Ant and Dec, meanwhile, can’t stop laughing!

Who comes out on top in this challenge? And will Ginge kick off further? Which camp will be better off at the end of it? We find out on ITV1 from 9pm tonight!

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Thursday, November 27) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

