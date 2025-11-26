I’m A Celebrity viewers confused over Angry Ginge’s ‘unusual’ deodorant usage: ‘Did he really just do that?’

Angry Ginge has caused a massive stir online, as the I’m A Celebrity star appeared to show an unusual hygiene habit.

Tonight (November 26) I’m A Celebrity returned to our screens to mark the half-way point. And as we get closer to the final already, the fight for immunity has started.

The celebrities went head-to-head in pairs, and the winners headed back to the main camp, while the losers went to ‘Doomsville’. But beforehand, I’m A Celebrity star Angry Ginge left everyone confused by his use of deodorant.

Fans were very confused (Credit: ITV)

Angry Ginge confused fans

A few days ago, there was an extremely horrible storm that took over the I’m A Celebrity camp that even caused them to be temporarily evacuated.

And it seems the aftermath of the bad weather is continuing, as tonight’s episode opened with another horrible downpour of rain.

Speaking about the horrible weather, Kelly Brook said: “We all got absolutely drenched in the night. It was like Fred Astaire was tap dancing on our heads all night long. It was wild.”

And Ruby Wax pointed out that the Camp Leaders weren’t too affected.

While everyone in the camp felt a bit down, two people who remained unaffected were Camp Leader Aitch and his deputy Angry Ginge. Both of them were safely tucked away in their Leaders chamber.

So, when we saw Angry Ginge for the first time tonight, he was sitting on his bed, putting roll-on deodorant on. But for some reason, he was doing it over his t-shirt.

And it seems by doing this habit, he has left I’m A Celebrity viewers confused for many different reasons. With some even wondering if he was allowed it into the camp.

Fans were very confused (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity fans baffled

Taking to X, I’m A Celebrity viewers immediately called out Angry Ginge for his weird use of deodorant.

One asked: “Why was Ginge putting deodorant on the outside of his h-shirt? Absolutely brilliant.”

Another added: “Did Ginge really just do a roll-on on the outside of his shirt? I don’t know about that one…”

“Ginge applying deodorant on the outside of his shirt. He’s just asking for the stains he will get” a third added.

A fourth penned: “Watching Ginge putting deodorant on his shirt pits makes me glad we haven’t progressed to smell-e-vision yet. That camp must be lifting.”

“That’s an unusual hygiene habit” a fan penned.

Another fan was worried that Ginge still didn’t seem like himself. They penned: “Ginge still feeling like [bleep] and then shaking his head when he finds out they are becoming rivals. He looks so sad. His sparkles gone.”

While another asked: “Now they’re allowed deodorant in camp?”

Aitch and Ginge have been temporarily separated (Credit: ITV)

Ginge and Aitch then went head-to-head

Later in the episode, I’m A Celebrity kicked off their Rivals challenge, and of course, Angry Ginge and Aitch were put together.

After taking on their disgusting trial, Angry Ginge came out victorious, which meant he got to go to the winning camp.

While viewers were thrilled for him, many were left devastated that the iconic duo have been split apart.

One wrote: “Aitch VS Ginge is so cruel.”

Another penned: “So, does that mean no Ginge and Aitch content for the next few days??”

“Aitch and Ginge being separated. I fear we are not going to get the television we deserve” a third added.

But I’m A Celebrity fans shouldn’t fear losing the duo from their screens for too long. As it was revealed at the end of the episode that Aitch and Ginge will be going head-to-head once again in another Rivals competition.

And even hosts Ant and Dec admitted: “We’re not surprised” and neither are we!

Read more: This Morning host Cat Deeley ‘works out’ why Jack Osbourne was so quick in the I’m A Celebrity Bushtucker Trial

What did you think of I’m A Celebrity stars Angry Ginge and Aitch going head-to-head? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!