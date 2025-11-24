I’m A Celebrity 2025: Chaos as stars evacuated and wild storm batters jungle camp

I’m A Celebrity has been thrown into chaos after a fierce storm ripped through camp and forced producers to whisk the stars to safety.

All 12 campmates were rushed up into the Bush Telegraph as the extreme weather battered the site for around an hour.

Huge hailstones were reportedly pounding the jungle set, leaving the area far too dangerous for anyone to remain outside – even the hardened celebs.

The I’m A Celebrity campmates have been evacuated due to a huge storm (Credit: ITV)

Filming of the ITV show was apparently also delayed for three hours due to 50mm of rain falling in the local area.

A source tells us: “Our health and safety weather contingencies kicked in and we evacuated the celebrities immediately to the Bush Telegraph until the storm passed and it was safe to return to camp.”

I’m A Celebrity stars evacuated amid storm

This is not the first time this year that the I’m A Celebrity camp has been hit with a raging storm. Before the 12 campmates – including rapper Aitch and US star Ruby Wax – had moved it, the weather took a turn.

Filming for the show takes place in Dungay Creek, near Brisbane in New South Wales. The area is prone to tropical storms.

Another source added: “Never underestimate the Gold Coast weather. It can go from 30C heat to biblical storms in minutes.”

I’m A Celebrity’s health and safety bosses are particularly conscious about the weather due to leeches. Very wet weather increases the chance of an infestation of the worm-like creatures.

They pose a risk to humans due to their blood-sucking nature and are prone to hiding in socks and under clothing.

I’m A Celebrity medic, Dr Bob McCarron, previously told how the campmates are given repellant. He also said the women in camp are at a higher risk to men.

“They are attracted to the time of the month and they’re attracted to heat,” Bob said. “If it’s the time of the month they will seek out the nearest blood supply.

“What they like to do on the celebrities is crawl into their socks and they do not even know it. If they walk in the rain they need to check themselves. In the first aid kit they have their own vinegar spray. Once you spray it they die.”

The campmates had to be whisked to the Bush Telegraph during the storm for their safety (Credit: ITV)

Tonight’s Bushtucker Trial on I’m A Celebrity

It’s not believed that tonight’s Bushtucker Trial has been affected by the chaos. Night Night Sleep Tight is still set to go ahead – and poor Aitch is the unlucky celeb facing it.

Voted in by the public, the rapper will have to lie in a bed crawling with critters and spiders, all while blindfolded. Ant and Dec have already warned viewers it’s “a nightmare”, so brace yourselves.

I’m A Celebrity is back tonight at 9pm on ITV1, running through until 10.20pm. And if you’re still craving more jungle gossip afterwards, ITV2’s Unpacked kicks off straight after.

I’m A Celebrity continues at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Monday November 24, 2025.

