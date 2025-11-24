Vogue Williams hit by death tragedy days after entering I’m A Celebrity camp

I’m A Celebrity star Vogue Williams has been hit with a tragic death, just days after making her debut in the Australian jungle.

The news was shared on the star’s Instagram, which is currently being run by her team.

Fashion designer and friend of Vogue, Paul Costelloe, has died (Credit: Paul Costelloe / YouTube)

Vogue Williams dealt sad blow days after I’m A Celebrity debut

In a post for her 1.1 million followers to see, Vogue’s account paid tribute to Irish fashion designer Paul Costelloe, who sadly died last week.

Vogue’s account shared a black and white photo of Paul at work, designing.

“We were very sorry to hear about the recent passing of Paul Costelloe,” Vogue’s caption read.

“Vogue had the pleasure of knowing him as a friend and having walked for him over the years. Our thoughts are with his family and friends,” it then read.

Paul, born in Dublin in 1945, was Princess Diana’s personal designer between 1983 and 1997, when she died.

During his life, Paul worked in London, Milan and Paris, and had his own label, Paul Costelloe Collections.

He died in London on Friday, November 21. He is survived by his wife, Anne, whom he married in 1979, and his seven children.

Vogue came under fire (Credit: ITV)

Vogue Williams slammed by I’m A Celebrity viewers

Friday (November 21) saw Vogue come under fire from viewers after making a confession about the way she looks.

Speaking to Lisa Riley, Ruby Wax and Aitch in camp, Vogue admitted she feels “so ugly in here, everyone is so good looking, it’s so annoying”.

“You’re the prettiest person I’ve ever seen in my life,” Ruby assured her campmate.

“Vogue doesn’t know she’s attractive, and she’s one of the most beautiful people I’ve ever seen, which would slightly [bleep] me off in real life,” Ruby confessed in the Bush Telegraph later.

Viewers weren’t as kind, though, with many accusing Vogue of “fishing for compliments”.

“Vogue fishing for compliments is embarrassing!” one fan tweeted. “Can’t stand people who know they look good, fishing for compliments,” another said. “Vogue fishing for compliments, that’s put me right off her,” a third wrote.

