I’m A Celebrity star Vogue Williams divided viewers with her behaviour during the show last night (Friday, November 21).

The star opened up about how she felt “ugly” in camp, leading to some viewers criticising her on social media.

Ruby reassured Vogue (Credit: ITV)

Vogue Williams admits she feels ‘ugly’ on I’m A Celebrity

During last night’s show, in a chat with Lisa Riley, Aitch, and Ruby Wax, Vogue confessed she feels “so ugly in here, everyone is so good looking, it’s so annoying.”

Her campmates were quick to put her right, though.

“You’re the freshest out of all of us!” Aitch said.

“You’re the prettiest person I’ve ever seen in my life,” Ruby gushed.

“Vogue doesn’t know she’s attractive, and she’s one of the most beautiful people I’ve ever seen, which would slightly [bleep] me off in real life,” Ruby admitted in the Bush Telegraph.

“You know how attractive you are,” Ruby told Vogue, reassuring her that she wasn’t ugly.

“We’ve all looked better,” Vogue joked.

Ruby and Vogue then discussed their respective cosmetic procedures, with Vogue admitting she’s had “loads of Botox”.

Vogue came under fire (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celrbrity fans slam Vogue’s behaviour

However, viewers weren’t as patient towards Vogue’s remark as Ruby, with many accusing the star of “fishing for compliments”.

“Vogue fishing for compliments is embarrassing!” one viewer tweeted.

“Can’t stand people who know they look good, fishing for compliments,” another said.

“Vogue fishing for compliments?? I do not believe for a second that she doesn’t know she’s attractive,” a third wrote.

“Was Vogue fishing for compliments talking about her appearance? It came across that way,” another said.

“Vogue fishing for compliments, that’s put me right off her,” a fifth wrote.

Fans defended Vogue too (Credit: ITV)

Fans defend Vogue

However, some viewers were quick to compliment Vogue.

“If Vogue is ugly, then what the hell am I? Because I do not look like her,” one viewer joked.

“I listen to her podcast with Joanne McNally on the regular, she’s very down to earth and self-deprecating, she takes pride in her appearance and is very honest about any Botox, etc. She doesn’t ever say she’s attractive either way,” another viewer said.

“People are so cruel on here… if #Vogue feels insecure, then she feels insecure. It isn’t compliment-fishing. Have empathy rather than being so judgmental of others. How we feel inside is something only we ourselves can know – ‘don’t judge a book by its cover,'” another said.

Fans of Vogue will be get a chance to watch her in a Bushtucker Trial tonight, where she tackles snakes!

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Saturday, November 22) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

