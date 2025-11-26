This Morning host Cat Deeley ‘works out’ why Jack Osbourne was so quick in the I’m A Celebrity Bushtucker Trial

This Morning hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard discussed the latest I’m A Celebrity trial gossip. And Cat had a very good theory on how Jack Osbourne managed to get 12 stars in record time.

Ahead of the brand-new Rivals trial, I’m A Celebrity star Jack managed to win all 12 stars in what they didn’t know would be their last trial before some big changes.

But This Morning’s Cat seems to think there is one huge reason why the dad of four was able to do it so quickly. And it’s thanks to his very famous upbringing.

Cat shared her theory (Credit: ITV)

Cat Deeley on Jack Osbourne’s I’m A Celebrity trial

Last night, Jack Osbourne brought back 12 stars, and completed the trial in record time. And at one point, he had been underwater for around one minute!

Everybody – including Ant and Dec – were impressed by how easy he seemed to find it. And how much he enjoyed taking part. But Cat believes there is a perfectly good reason for it.

Discussing the I’m A Celebrity trial on This Morning, Cat said: “Oh my god, Jack. What a hero.”

Jake agreed: “He did the first one in 26 seconds. He had two minutes to do it. But he only took 26 seconds.”

Ben said: “I find it interesting about this. They test all these trials. They get the team to go and try them and they will test them to see their average time. But no one will have done it that quickly.”

That’s when Cat suggested she knows exactly why Jack managed to do it so fast.

She said: “I have a theory though. Jack will have grown up with a swimming pool in his back garden. And he will have been going down to the bottom of the pool for the sinkies since he was teen-tiny. Of course he would be great at this.”

Jack grew up in a very famous family, as his dad was rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, who sadly passed away earlier this year, and his mum is Sharon Osbourne.

So of course, it wouldn’t be out of the ordinary for that family to have a pool in their garden. And it could explain why he was just so quick at the trial.

Kelly and Vogue will be the first to take on I’m A Celebrity’s new Rival challenge (Credit: ITV)

What is the new Rivals challenge?

On This Morning today (November 26) former I’m A Celebrity winner Jake Quickenden – who recently revealed the show makes him mad – was giving hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley a rundown on what is happening with the new trial.

And he revealed that not only is it a fight to see who will be up for the first public vote, but the losers will also face some upsetting situations – with the final not long away!

He told Ben and Cat: “Rivals is starting tonight. Head-to-heads. Some people from the losers will be going up for eviction. But actually, the losers go into a ‘Doomsville’.

“It’s a horrible camp. The six losers from each one go into a horrible camp. The winners stay in their camp. So, if there is any way to throw a bit of friction in there, send them away to a horrible camp.”

Tonight sees the beginning of the trial, as Kelly Brook and Vogue Williams go head-to-head in a disgusting eating trial, where they have to consume an entire pig’s brain. And whoever manages to do it first (and keep it all down) will be the winner.

Jake also showed them Alex Scott’s girlfriend, Jess Glynne’s message to whoever goes against her in the trial. Jess posted on her Instagram story: “I feel sorry for whoever goes up against my woman. I have never won anything against her.”

So, when the celebrities work out they aren’t just playing for immunity but also the chance to stay in the nice camp – things are bound to get quite competitive.

Read more: Three recurring I’m A Celebrity complaints as viewers ‘switch off’ from 2025 series: ‘Bring back the old days’

What do you think of the I’m A Celebrity trial format? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!