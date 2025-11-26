I’m A Celebrity fans spot ‘real reason’ producers are making celebs go head-to-head in Rivals challenge

I’m A Celebrity viewers think they’ve worked out the real reason producers are making stars go head-to-head in the new Rivals challenge.

At the end of last night’s episode (November 25), Ant and Dec unveiled a new twist, the Rivals challenge, which pits two celebrity groups against each other.

Viewers at home will vote on pairings from each team to go head-to-head in challenges. The stars will then battle it out to determine which of them face the dreaded first public vote, which is just around the corner.

Ant and Dec unveiled the new Rivals format last night (Credit: ITV)

Reason for I’m A Celebrity Rivals challenge ‘revealed’

The new format has received mixed reviews from viewers, with many believing there’s a hidden reason behind it.

“The producers are attempting to create some tension in the camp,” one person shared their theory on X. “All of the campmates are being harmonious which is probably giving the producers a nightmare.”

Another person agreed: “Head-to-head trials – translated – everyone’s bored of everyone getting on and we wanna see competition and potential drama.”

“This Rivals task might heat things up a bit, good it needs it,” a third person also mused.

A fourth likewise said: “This Rivals thing could be good, let’s hope this causes drama.”

Kelly and Vogue will be the first to take on I’m A Celebrity’s new Rivals challenge (Credit: ITV)

Trial preview as Vogue and Kelly go head-to-head

A preview for tonight’s (November 26) instalment revealed Kelly Brook and Vogue Williams as the first two campmates to take on the Rivals challenge.

The pair will face the stomach-churning task of attempting to eat an entire pig’s brain the fastest. And we do not recommend you have your dinner while watching!

