Date of I’m A Celebrity final ‘revealed’ with first elimination expected within days

The final of I’m A Celebrity 2025 is fast approaching, and reports suggest that it’ll be feature-length special.

While the show may have just entered its second week, all good things must come to an end. As a result, the date of this season’s final has apparently been revealed.

It’s been an action-packed 10 days in the I’m A Celebrity jungle. Shona McGarty’s been caught lying. Kelly Brook’s been embroiled in a ‘bullying’ scandal. And Ruby Wax angered viewers when she scoffed an entire bag of Liquorice Allsorts.

However, enjoy it while it lasts, as the date of the final episode has now been shared.

We’re pretty much halfway through the 2025 series of I’m A Celebrity now (Credit: ITV)

When is the I’m A Celebrity final?

According to The Sun, the I’m A Celebrity 2025 final will take place on Sunday, December 7.

It will start at 9pm and run until 10.40pm, so it’ll be much longer than a typical episode, it’s reported.

It’s also been claimed that there will be three celebrities in the final, all vying to become King or Queen of the Jungle.

When is the first elimination?

Well, working backwards, and assuming there will be three contestants in camp on the final day, eliminations should start no later than this Friday – November 28.

Of course, the campmates are currently fighting it out in the new Rivals challenge. In a teaser for tonight’s show, Vogue Williams and Kelly Brook go head-to-head as they fight to win immunity from the first vote-off.

So far, though, hosts Ant and Dec haven’t announced when that first elimination will take place.

Rapper Aitch is favourite to win the show (Credit: ITV)

Friends and family touchdown in Oz

Ahead of the first camp exit, though, the class of 2025’s family and friends have been landing in Australia. They will be on hand to greet them on the I’m A Celebrity bridge when they are voted out by viewers.

So far, Shona McGarty’s sister has arrived, as has Ruby Wax’s husband. Kelly Brook’s husband Jeremy Parisi has also jetted over. Tom Read Wilson’s mum has also arrived ready to greet her son.

Although some of the loved ones may have longer to wait than others when it comes to welcoming their loved ones back to civilisation.

I’m A Celebrity star Eddie Kadi is tipped to leave the show first (Credit; ITV)

According to bookies, Eddie Kadi is favourite to leave the jungle first, with Vogue Williams trailing not too far behind.

Vying for King or Queen of the Jungle, though, is favourite to win Aitch. He’s followed by Angry Ginge, Tom Read Wilson and Lisa Riley.

Shane Orton, spokesperson for Sportcasting, told us: “There’s been little movement in the first elimination betting. Except for Vogue Williams, who has shot up to become the second favourite to be sent home. Despite joining the camp late, viewers and punters appear unimpressed, and she’s already at the top of the early exit betting.”

I’m A Celebrity is on every night at 9pm on ITV1.

