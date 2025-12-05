Calls for I’m A Celebrity shake-up grow following lack of ‘drama’ on 2025 series

Calls for ITV to ‘freshen up’ the I’m A Celebrity format are growing, as speculation Ruby Wax could re-enter the jungle reaches fever pitch.

Speaking exclusively to ED!, I’m A Celebrity 2022 star Scarlette Douglas has addressed the lack of “disruption” in camp, hitting back at suggestions the 2025 series of the ITV show has been “boring”.

However, speaking on behalf of Sky Vegas, Scarlette did add that, when she was in the jungle, she did wish they’d shake things up a bit…

Could Ruby head back into camp in a ‘fresh’ twist to the show? (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star wants to see ‘something fresh and different’

Amid growing speculation that Ruby Wax could head back into camp, Scarlette has said she wished ITV would put one of the eliminated campmates back in during her series, to shake things up a bit.

“I don’t really know how they could change the show’s formula. It is a well-oiled machine. It’s been going for however many years now. It keeps returning, it keeps doing well.

“But we always want to see something fresh and different, and I know when I was in there I was like: ‘Maybe they can do a little change or a twist where someone gets voted back in – one of the people eliminated gets to come back.’ That would be so good.

“But that’s the format of the show. It’s successful all over the world and I really don’t know what they would do or how they could freshen it up if they wanted to.”

Ginge has come close to causing tension in camp (Credit: ITV)

‘I don’t think anyone really wants to see unhappy stars’

Perhaps by throwing in a few more controversial stars next year, we asked…

“The controversy this year is around those sweets – those milk bottles. Kelly, Aitch and Ginge saying to the camp there were only 10, then finding out there were 13, and knowing there were 20. I’m looking forward to seeing what’s going to happen about that when it really does come out! Otherwise, it has been chilled. There have been times where it’s been close, but it’s been chilled.

“The cup-gate – when they moaning about everybody eating out of the cups as opposed to the trays – at one point it looked like it was going to get tense. But a lot of it is tongue-in-cheek, and everybody’s just getting by better than I think it has been in the last couple of years.

“There have been big characters in previous series. But as much as sometimes viewers want disruption, when you’re in there it’s the last thing you want. It’s so tight, it’s so close. But I know some people love drama. But imagine if there’s a big drama that carries on the rest of the time. It’s not comfortable. I don’t think anyone really wants to see unhappy celebrities.”

We’ll have to agree to disagree on that one, Scarlette!

Read more: I’m A Celebrity fans spot moment Angry Ginge ‘won’ the show: ‘Our King’

Watch I’m A Celebrity every night at 9pm on ITV1.

So who are you backing to win I’m A Celebrity 2025? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.