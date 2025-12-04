I’m A Celebrity star Kelly Brook has come under fire after throwing Angry Ginge and Aitch under the bus and causing milk-gate.

Kelly, 46, Ginge, 23, and Aitch, 25, lied to their campmates after a trial earlier this week – and Kelly dropped a bombshell as she left…

Kelly dropped a bombshell as she left (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Kelly Brook outs Ginge and Aitch

Earlier this week, Aitch, Ginge, and Kelly took part in a Kev’s Deals on Wheels challenge.

The trio won 20 milk-bottle sweets. They ate some of them before bringing them back to camp to share with their campmates. However, they didn’t tell them that there had been more. Until Kelly’s exit…

After being eliminated, Kelly said her goodbyes before saying, “By the way, there were more than 10 milk bottles.” The star then exited the camp.

Ginge immediately tried to cover his and Aitch’s backs, saying: “The thing is, there were 13, hence we had one each – three. Cos it’s an odd number anyway. She took the first one. That’s why.”

Viewers were not impressed with Kelly’s behaviour.

Kelly, Ginge, and Aitch ate the sweets (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity viewers slam Kelly Brook

“I hope Kelly is proud of herself after throwing Aitch & Angry Ginge under the bus like that,” one viewer tweeted last night.

“Glad ginge and Aitch blamed Kelly, why she thought to do that was mental,” another said.

“Kelly was so mean there,” a third wrote.

“Kelly Brook is an utter cow,” another added.

Kelly opened up about her decision (Credit: ITV)

Kelly reveals why she threw Ginge and Aitch under the bus

Now, in an interview with The Mirror following her exit, Kelly has revealed why she threw her campmates under the bus.

“I kind of secretly had a hunch that maybe I’d leave before Aitch and Ginge, so it was just kind of my little trump card as I left,” she said.

“I think by dropping little hints that there’s maybe some gameplay there, and things aren’t always how they seem. It’s fun to put the cat amongst the pigeons for five more days. You know, I don’t want them to get bored. Keep them on their toes,” she then continued.

“I might be out of the show, but you’ll be talking about me ..don’t worry,” she then added.

The star also added that she didn’t regret eating the milk bottles following Shona’s contraband rule break. The EastEnders star was caught with butter, which she had hidden from camp.

Will Kelly’s bombshell come back to bite Aitch and Ginge this week? We’ll just have to wait and see.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Thursday, December 4) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

