I’m A Celebrity chaos as viewers determined things will ‘kick off’ tonight following bombshell confession

Kelly Brook may have just said goodbye to the I’m A Celebrity jungle, but she has left a trail of chaos and destruction in her path for tonight.

Viewers will remember that Kelly, Aitch and Ginge all ate some of the sweets that were won during Kev’s Deals On Wheels challenge. But when they went back to camp, they all remained hush about it.

However, just as Kelly was voted off the show, she dropped the bomb that there were in fact more than 10 sweets won. And so, now other campmates are going to discover the full truth. And many I’m A Celebrity viewers believe it will cause chaos in the camp.

Kelly spoke to Ant and Dec about her revelation (Credit: ITV)

Kelly Brook reveals why she told the camp about the sweets

Right as Ant and Dec revealed Kelly was the latest star to be voted off the show, Kelly took it upon herself to cause some more drama.

A few days ago, after completing a Kev’s Deals on Wheels challenge, Kelly, Aitch and Ginge ate some of the sweets they won. However, they didn’t eat them all. Instead they brought back enough for the camp to have one each.

So, as Kelly knew she wouldn’t have to deal with any fall-out, she happily told her campmates that there was more than 10 – on her way out. And now I’m A Celebrity fans are predicting drama tonight.

During her exit interview with Ant and Dec, the hosts asked Kelly about the bombshell. She told them: “We didn’t know who planted the butter. When Vogue left she told us it was Ginge. So, I thought I would leave them with that little grenade.”

But when Dec asked how it will “go down” with the camp, Kelly admitted it’s up to them “to figure it out”.

The trio happily ate the sweets (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity viewers predict chaos tonight

However, Kelly’s bombshell didn’t go down too well with I’m A Celebrity fans, who believe she was just trying to create drama, and that it will kick-off tonight.

Taking to X after Kelly’s declaration, many fans expressed their annoyance.

One penned: “Kelly throwing her fellow milk bottle thieves under the bus. Tomorrow should be fun.”

Another added: “We now have to wait until tomorrow to find out the aftermath of milk bottle gate…”

“I can’t believe Kelly dropped Aitch and Ginge in it for the sweets as she left. She didn’t have to deal with the consequences of it all” a third fumed.

Another fan thinks they know exactly who will get the most annoyed after the revelation. They wrote: “Can’t wait for Jack to kick off tomorrow about bottle-gate.”

So while we have to wait until tonight to see if there is any fall-out from bottle-gate, it’s sure to be an unmissable episode. And it will be interesting to see who the next star to leave is.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity flooded with complaints tonight as viewers accuse show of ‘spoiling’ Jungle Arms

Do you think it will kick off on I’m A Celebrity tonight? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!