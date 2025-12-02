I’m A Celebrity flooded with complaints tonight as viewers accuse show of ‘spoiling’ Jungle Arms

Viewers of I’m A Celebrity were instantly annoyed tonight (December 2) as they show ‘ruined’ the entire episode mere minutes after it began.

Every year, I’m A Celebrity viewers get excited for the Jungle Arms, and tonight was no different. However, minutes into the episode, fans were left wondering why they should continue watching, as the preview had spoiled absolutely everything.

While usually there is a bit of mystery about who makes it to the Jungle Arms and who doesn’t, that wasn’t the case this year. And many I’m A Celebrity viewers were actually tempted to turn off tonight.

All the stars made it (Credit: ITV)

What is the Jungle Arms?

Every year, the campmates get the opportunity to head to a makeshift bar in the jungle. As they close to the end of the series, the celebrities get the opportunity to let their hair down and take a step away from the hardships of jungle life.

Instead of being forced to eat their rice and beans, and drink water, they get the chance to dine in a bit more style.

Along with some tasty treats, the celebrities also get to listen to some music and take part in some karaoke. And with the amount of musicians in the camp this year, the karaoke will be a real treat for everyone!

Fans were annoyed (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity complaints tonight

As soon as I’m A Celebrity began tonight, viewers were left incredibly annoyed that the whole episode was shown in the preview.

Ant and Dec announced it was the return of the Jungle Arms. But the preview showed that the celebrities had to complete a trial in order to gain entrance.

The preview gave us some glimpses at the trial the had to endure. However, in the next sequence, it showed everyone from the camp in the Jungle Arms, eating food and having some drinks. And even gave us a sneak peek at the iconic karaoke session that takes place every year.

This left fans absolutely annoyed. And many of them didn’t see the point in watching the episode anymore. While others pointed out that even if Shona doesn’t complete her heights trial successfully, they will all still eat well.

Taking to X, viewers discussed their annoyance at the show. One wrote: “Why spoil that they all made it to the pub? Mind boggling.”

Another asked: “Why do they not just show what has happened in the last 24 hours. Not what we haven’t seen yet.”

“Stop spoiling things by showing us what is coming up!!” a third penned.

However, an annoyed fan wrote: “I hate that they showed us at the start of the episode that everyone makes it to the Jungle Arms. It takes all the tension out of the trial.”

“No point watching this episode now. It’s beyond stupid that they literally show everything in the intro” an angry viewer penned.

The Jungle Arms returned (Credit: ITV)

Others were excited to see the bar back on TV

However, some fans were just too excited for the return of the Jungle Arms to even be that bothered by I’m A Celebrity spoiling the news tonight.

One penned: “Jungle Arms tonight everyone! Soon enough, Celebrity Cyclone will commence.”

Another added: “Jungle Arms night! Genuinely one of my annual TV highlights!”

“The Jungle Arms is back baby” a third added.

While there may have been disappointment that the mystery had been spoiled, the scenes at the Jungle Arms were just as enjoyable as ever!

