Vogue Williams reveals ‘frustrating’ reason she believes she was voted off I’m A Celebrity as fans call for change

Vogue Williams has spoken out about her shock I’m A Celebrity exit. And it seems she thinks she would still be in the camp if Ireland were allowed to vote.

Over the last few years, I’m A Celebrity fans in Ireland have been left annoyed that they haven’t been able to vote for their favourite star. And despite calls for changes last year, the voting system has stayed the same.

Now, Vogue believes that has something to do with why she has left I’m A Celebrity so early. And it appears Irish viewers all agree with her.

Vogue thinks Ireland should be able to vote (Credit: ITV)

Fans call for changes to I’m A Celebrity voting system

This isn’t actually the first time Ireland not being able to vote has caused annoyance. Last year, family of Maura Higgins were left annoyed that they couldn’t keep her in longer.

In order to be able to vote on I’m A Celebrity, viewers have to be in the UK, Isle of Man and Channel Islands.

But each year, fans grow more and more frustrated with the rules. And many have called for a change.

Viewers took to X after and before Vogue left I’m A Celebrity to share their annoyance.

One penned: “Firstly, if Ireland could vote, Vogue would still be in there. And also, how is Jack still there and Vogue is out?”

“Didn’t expect to see Vogue in the bottom two. It’s time they open the votes to Ireland next year and let us have the chance to vote” another wrote.

A third added: “Why won’t you let us vote? Ireland love I’m A Celebrity. Our vote won’t change much but at least we would be able to participate.”

While a fourth wrote: “Voting is only open for eight minutes? Wait, I’m in Ireland and I can’t vote anyway…”

Vogue on Ireland votes (Credit: ITV)

Vogue believes ‘things could have been better’ for her

While she was a late arrival alongside Tom Read Wilson, Vogue found herself being the third campmate voted off I’m A Celebrity.

But during her time on the show, she tackled fears and completed a very impressive Bushtucker Trial that won the camp 11 stars. However, her time was up, and while she was in the bottom-two with Kelly Brook, it was Vogue’s time to say goodbye.

And now that she is out of the camp, she is able to reflect on her time in the jungle. But she thinks things could have been very different. If her own family and friends were able to vote for her.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Vogue revealed: “Had Ireland been allowed to vote, things probably would have been maybe slightly better for me.

“There were loads of family and friends that couldn’t vote for me. A lot of people couldn’t vote because they are over there.”

When Vogue was asked if that was “frustrating”, she admitted it was because she “knows” they “would have wanted to”.

So, it appears it’s not just the Irish viewers who are annoyed over the voting system, but also the Irish campers! While there have been no changes just yet, hopefully ITV decide to mix things up a bit next year!

Read more: Angry Ginge handed ‘warning’ over I’m A Celebrity chore conflict: ‘It might knock him’

What do you think of Ireland not being able to vote for Vogue on I’m A Celebrity? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!