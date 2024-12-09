I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec booed by Maura Higgins as Barry McGuigan calls for show shake-up

I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec found themselves being booed last night by campmates, as they demanded a “shake-up” to the show amid news Irish fans can’t vote for their favourites.

After Danny Jones found himself crowned the King of the Jungle, all the celebrities and hosts headed over to Unpacked for the final time. This is where they opened their predictions that they made weeks earlier.

Ant showed everyone he had correctly guessed that Danny would win, but in second place he had Maura Higgins. However, he acknowledged the disadvantage she had.

I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec under fire for voting rule (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity hosts face backlash over voting system

He said: “But they can’t vote in Ireland, that’s the problem.” Maura wanted to share her opinions on this as she ‘booed’ in Ant and Dec’s direction, while giving them a thumbs down.

Someone else who was unimpressed by the voting system was Barry McGuigan. The former boxer shouted out: “You have got to change that.” Maura found herself nodding along.

This isn’t the first time this year that the topic of votes has raised issues with campmates and viewers.

Maura’s mum has been very vocal about how she found it tough that those who support Maura from her home, couldn’t vote for her.

Even in her letter into camp, she revealed she was “hoping those who can” would give her their vote.

Irish viewers have expressed just how much it annoys them, as they believe Maura could have been in the final. They took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their opinions.

Maura Higgins shows annoyance at ITV voting rule (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity fans fume over news they can’t vote

One wrote: “It’s actually a joke that Irish viewers can’t vote.”

Another asked: “What’s the deal with Irish viewers not being able to vote? It’s 2024. You have Irish contestants, let us vote.”

It seems to be able to vote on the app, you need to have a UK phone number. Many believed this would be the first year Irish viewers could have their say as there was no phone voting. But it seems nothing has changed.

I’m A Celebrity isn’t the only show where this happens, as it seems on all ITV shows, Irish viewers can not vote.

With the backlash, will ITV finally change the rules to allow Irish fans to have their say?

Read more: Alan Halsall leaves I’m A Celebrity viewers in hysterics during finale

Do you think the top three would have been different if the Irish fans could’ve voted? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix