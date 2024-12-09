I’m A Celebrity star Alan Halsall leaves viewers in hysterics as they spot signal to daughter Sienna in series finale

I’m A Celebrity viewers were left in hysterics after fans spotted a signal from Alan Halsall to his daughter.

The epic finale aired last night (December 8), and all the former campmates were there to show their support.

But it seems one celeb in particular caught viewers’ attention – all thanks to his pose.

Alan left the jungle this week (Credit: ITV)

Alan Halsall on I’m A Celebrity

Right before Ant and Dec announced Danny Jones as the King of the Jungle, the camera showed all the previous campmates.

While many of them smiled and waved, Alan took the opportunity to give his daughter Sienna one final heart.

It has become a staple for him over the last three weeks. Any time Ant and Dec were heading into camp to tell them anything, Alan would make the heart hands. A symbol for his daughter back home.

While it was only a brief second, many viewers spotted it and found it absolutely hilarious.

Alan makes his last heart symbol at the I’m A Celebrity finale (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react to Alan’s symbol

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), I’m A Celeb viewers couldn’t help but share their thoughts.

One wrote: “Alan had to get one last heart in didn’t he lmao.”

Looool Alan getting one last heart in.

Another added: “Alan doing his heart hand again hahahahaha.”

“Alan’s last heart sign,” a third penned.

A fourth wrote: “Looool Alan getting one last heart in.”

Alan missing his daughter

Throughout his whole time on the show, Alan spoke a lot about Sienna, who is just 11 years old. He openly spoke about how his goal in the jungle was to make her proud, and it seems like he has done just that.

Alan was also eager to speak to Sienna as soon as he left the camp, so we’re sure she has told him how much she loved watching.

Danny Jones is King of the jungle (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity finale

Many of the jungle celebrities had secret signals to their loved ones back home, but none were just as obvious as Alan’s.

The I’m A Celebrity finale marked the end of what has been described as “the best season ever”.

While Danny was favourite to win from the moment he walked into the camp, it was a hard one to call for everyone back home, as both him and Coleen seemed to have hoards of supporters.

Luckily for viewers who aren’t ready to say goodbye to this year’s campmates, they have one last chance to soak up that jungle magic. The Coming Out show airs this Friday on ITV.

The latest series of I’m A Celebrity is available to watch on demand on ITV.

