Furious Life Stories viewers flood ITV with complaints over ‘fawning’ Jeremy Kyle episode

Life Stories viewers were left appalled last night (April 1) after Jeremy Kyle was profiled on the Kate Garraway series.

Fuming ITV watchers rejected the former host of The Jeremy Kyle Show as a suitable interview subject for the programme in his return to the channel after nearly six years.

The decision to bring Jeremy, 59, back to mainstream TV was blasted as “contemptible” by some social media users, who assessed ITV‘s treatment of the star as “fawning”.

Jeremy Kyle returned to ITV after six years (Credit: ITV)

Jeremy Kyle on Life Stories – how viewers reacted

As well as addressing the circumstances surrounding the shelving of The Jeremy Kyle Show in the days following the death of former guest Steve Dymond, Jeremy also indicated he was less “combative or direct in real life” than his onscreen “character”.

As well as that, he also opened up about his cancer diagnosis.

But many of those watching at home were not to be swayed, claiming “celebrating” Jeremy was “beyond the pale”.

“Kate Garraway’s Life Stories with Jeremy Kyle, WTAF,” seethed one social media user. They claimed: “He clearly still has ‘friends’ over @ITV, there literally is no other explanation for this, the man is despised.”

Steve Dymond took his life a week after appearing on The Jeremy Kyle Show (Credit: YouTube)

Another wrote: “Jeremy Kyle having a fawning Life Stories made for him is utterly contemptible.”

A third claimed: “ITV is trying to rebrand Jeremy Kyle with Kate Garraway Life’s Stories.”

ITV really doing a show celebrating the life of Jeremy Kyle?

“ITV really doing a show celebrating the life of Jeremy Kyle?” asked a fourth incredulously.

While someone else added: “Celebrating a man born into immense privilege whose made a career out of ‘punching down’ is beyond the pale. #JeremyKyle.”

‘A complete and utter misjudgement from ITV’

Elsewhere on X, users questioned the point of the programme and the motivations to produce it.

“Just watched #kategarrawayslifestories and was appalled by it,” one began. “It was nothing more than an attempt at ‘the absolution of Jeremy Kyle’. Interviewed and watched by an audience of friends, it was a mockery.”

Another chipped in: “What a complete and utter misjudgement from ITV. Nobody wants to listen to this [blank]… shame on Kate Garraway for facilitating… #LifeStories.”

And yet another asserted: “If this programme and Kate Garraway’s fawning was supposed to make us like Jeremy Kyle or pave the way for his return it’s done the opposite. It’s just confirmed what an arrogant obnoxious [blank] he is #LifeStories.”

Some supporters were glad to see Jeremy Kyle on their TVs, however (Credit: ITV)

‘Bring back Jeremy Kyle’

But amid the strong criticism online, some viewers were glad to see Jeremy on their screens.

“Jeremy Kyle was honest and a great man! Hope he has a future incredible career on TV #lifestories @kategarraway @jkyleofficial,” one supporter posted.

There were also further calls for Jeremy to have a role in telly.

“#kategarrawayslifestories Bring back Jeremy Kyle,” typed one fan.

And another stated: “We need Jeremy Kyle back.”

