Inside the most controversial Jeremy Kyle Show moments – from guest’s tragic death to half-brothers’ relationship

Throughout the history of The Jeremy Kyle Show, it’s fair to say the programme has endured many controversial moments.

The hit ITV show, which debuted on the network back in 2005 and remained on air until 2019, was known for its explosive episodes. Here, as Jeremy appears on Kate Garraway’s Life Stories, we take a look back at some of the most unforgettable scenes that still have us talking years later…

The Jeremy Kyle Show was axed following Steve Dymond’s death (Credit: ITV)

Jeremy Kyle Show axed following death

In 2019, Steve Dymond died a week after he appeared on the show. He was found dead in a rented room in Portsmouth. Steve suffered from poor mental health and had relationship problems.

Steve died from suicide after he was accused of cheating on his partner following a lie detector test. While sobbing, Steve told Jeremy: “I swear to God, I am being so straight… I have not been unfaithful to her.”

In footage shown in court, an angry Jeremy was captured telling Steve to “grow a pair”. He also stated he “wouldn’t trust you with a chocolate button”.

In 2024, the BBC reported that there was no “clear link” between the show and Steve’s death.

Coroner Jason Pegg said: “There is an absence of reliable evidence that demonstrates that Steve Dymond’s appearance on The Jeremy Kyle Show probably caused or contributed to his death.

“Steve Dymond’s participation in the show is one of a number of factors, and whilst it is possible that the manner of his experience added to his distress, it is not probable.”

Jeremy said in a statement he had been “exonerated” and his name had “finally been cleared”.

Following Steve’s death, The Jeremy Kyle Show was cancelled for good.

Angry mum Gemma accused ex of leaving needle by her baby’s cot (Credit: ITV)

Junkie leaving a used needle next to baby’s cot

An angry mum named Gemma appeared on the show after she found a used syringe containing blood next to the cot where her 11-month-old baby slept.

She had suspicions that it was her ex-boyfriend Scott, who said he had been free of drugs for five years. Following a lie detector test, Gemma was proven right.

However, she found out that her godfather Paul had also been using. Upon discovering his drug use, she went crazy, calling for the security team to remove Paul.

Lee and Paul found out they were half-brothers following their romance (Credit: ITV)

Jeremy Kyle Show reveals half-brothers’ relationship

The Jeremy Kyle Show was infamous for its DNA results as well as its lie detector tests.

One of the most shocking DNA results, however, was when two lovers found out they were half-brothers.

Appearing on the show, Paul and Lee revealed they met on an internet dating site and spoke for two years before sleeping together.

However, when Lee’s mum, Ena, was introduced to Paul, she immediately thought he looked like her ex-husband, Ron. She later found out he shared the same surname, which resulted in Ena telling Lee that she believed he had a half-brother he was unaware of.

18 months after being born, Paul was put into care after Ena had four children and struggled to cope after splitting from his father. She later had Lee with her second husband.

Both Lee and Paul contacted The Jeremy Kyle Show because they wanted answers. As a result, they were left shocked by the DNA results.

“It makes me sick. It makes me basically feel horrible. I can’t describe it,” Lee explained.

Even though the pair moved on following the results, they remained close as siblings.

A lie detector test got to the bottom of this groom’s lies (Credit: ITV)

Husband who cheated on his wife on their wedding day

A married couple appeared on the show after the wife had suspicions that her husband had been cheating on her on their big day.

In the same episode, the husband and the mistress appeared on the show and denied all the claims. However, the lie detector test proved they had lied about every question.

She referred to the groom as a “dirty little tramp” and demanded a divorce.

Jeremy jumped in and said to the other woman that she was “worst liar that’s ever been on this stage”. He added: “You couldn’t even spell the word truth.”

Chaz slept with his stepdaughter behind wife’s back (Credit: ITV)

Stepdad’s affair with stepdaughter

Despite stepdad Chaz telling the show he couldn’t “abide people who cheat”, that didn’t stop him from lying in front of his wife – and the nation!

During an episode, it was revealed that he told his stepdaughter, Karen, he would spend the rest of his life with her if his relationship with her mother, Pam, didn’t work out.

Denying any claims of cheating, results proved he was a liar. Karen’s sister was furious and called her “desperate” and insisted she was “no sister of mine”.

Chaz and Karen stormed off the stage, leaving poor Pam upset and on her own.

Unaired violent episode

While The Jeremy Kyle Show was known for its shouting and arguments, the show had to cut an episode due to so much violence.

Filmed on July 11, 2015, the episode has never seen the light of day.

“The Jeremy Kyle Show does not show violence and neither does it condone it in any way,” a spokesperson for the show said.

“We refute any claim that there was any kind of ‘goading’ or ‘provocation’ and the show cooperated fully with police in their enquiries following the incident.”

Michelle appeared on The Jeremy Kyle Show in 2010 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Michelle Keegan’s surprise cameo

While starring in Corrie as Tina McIntyre, Michelle Keegan‘s character starred on The Jeremy Kyle Show during an episode that aired in 2010.

Tina appeared on the show through her ex-boyfriend David Platt, played by Jack P Shepherd, who had accused her of sleeping with his brother Nick.

In the episode, Tina called David “a freak” and stated the reason he went to prison was because she dumped him.

“He couldn’t handle it, so he smashed the whole street up,” she claimed.

Tina took things further and said that David’s mum, Gail, was linked to the death of her dad, Joe.

In the end, the lie detector test proved that Tina hadn’t been sleeping with Nick behind David’s back.

Kate Garraway’s Life Stories airs tonight (April 1) on ITV1 at 9pm.

Read now: Jeremy Kyle announces shock return to ITV five years after axe as fans thrilled

What do you think of this story? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.