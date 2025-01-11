Jeremy Kyle announces shock return to ITV five years after axe as fans thrilled

Jeremy Kyle has returned to ITV for the first time in five years, with many fans convinced it means his self-titled morning TV show is making a comeback.

The Jeremy Kyle Show was hauled off air in 2019 following the death of one of its guests, Steve Dymond. He took his own life 10 days after failing a lie detector test on the show,

ITV then scrapped the show, which had been running for 14 years. Now, however, Jeremy has posted a picture of himself back at ITV. And, as a result, his supporters reckon it won’t be long till his morning TV show makes a comeback…

Jeremy Kyle makes ITV return

Fans of the TV star were quick to share their delight over his return to ITV.

“Stop it! Is it back!?” said one. “If there was ever a time the UK needed your show back. It would be now. The world and the country has gone mad. Please,” said another. “Literally what uk daytime TV is screaming for to come back!” a third declared.

Another was a little more pleased that Jeremy was back in ITV’s good books. “Our lord and saviour has returned,” they posted.

“STOP!!!! Please tell me this is the return of Jeremy Kyle, it’s exactly what we all need!”

‘He filmed with Kate this week’

Sadly for them, though, The Jeremy Kyle Show doesn’t appear to be making a comeback. Instead, it’s claimed Jeremy was at ITV to film an episode of Kate Garraway’s Life Stories.

A source claimed to The Sun: “He filmed with Kate this week and was really open honest about everything he’s been through.

“Everyone will be thrilled to see him back at ITV, it’s a really great episode.”

“It’s for Kate Garraway’s Life Stories, it’s not the show,” said one sadly.

“I wouldn’t even lower myself to go back to ITV after how they treated him!” said another.

