Jeremy Kyle hits back at claims he’s ‘too old’ to have more babies as he addresses expanding brood

Jeremy Kyle – father to six children, including a newborn baby – has shrugged off claims he’s too old to be a dad again.

Broadcaster Jeremy and his wife Vicky, 40, welcomed daughter Iris Rose Victoria Kyle into the world last week.

Their second child together, Jeremy has indicated being a dad to young children helps him stay youthful.

However, he appears to have ruled out adding to his brood, telling The Sun: “I’m done.”

Jeremy Kyle and wife Vicky married in 2021 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Jeremy Kyle: ‘Too old’ to have more kids?

TV personality Jeremy was 24 when he became a dad for the first time to eldest daughter Harriet. Over three decades on, he joked to the tabloid newspaper that lacking sleep, money, and sex after becoming a parent to a new baby is the same as it ever was.

It’s no one else’s business.

However, responding to criticism about raising a baby at his age, Jeremy reportedly dismissed anyone claiming he is ‘too old’ to do so: “It’s no one else’s business.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeremy Kyle (@jkyleofficial)

‘You’re as young as the people around you’

Nonetheless, Jeremy – also dad to three teenagers born during his second marriage – appears to have admitted a seventh child may be too many.

He joked: “I’ve thought about the answer to this and it’s pretty simple. Six is three on each side to carry my coffin, so I think I’m done. Six is a great number.”

The former host of The Jeremy Kyle Show, who says he doesn’t sleep more than four hours a night, also made it clear dashing around after his kids helps keep him on his toes.

“Of course people say ‘oh come on, you’re 58’ – but you’re as young as the people around you,” Jeremy went on. “I’ve got a young wife and I’ve got so many children now, I’ve probably got more than Boris Johnson. But every weekend is spent running around taking them to hockey classes and swimming lessons and it keeps me young.”

How many kids for Jeremy Kyle? ‘Six is a great number’ (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Jeremy Kyle baby update

Additionally, in an Instagram Story update shared today (Tuesday January 30), Jeremy updated his fans on the demands of looking after a newborn: “Day 4 – Vic and Iris are doing brilliantly, which is the good news. The rest of it is quite challenging, in a good way!”

Read more: Jeremy Kyle announces birth of sixth baby as he shares first picture: ‘Just so blessed’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.