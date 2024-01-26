Jeremy Kyle has confirmed his wife Vicky has given birth to a baby girl.

Sharing a picture on Instagram, Jeremy revealed he’s now a father of six.

“She’s finally here… Iris Rose Victoria Kyle arrived today at 12.31pm weighing 7lb 6oz.. Mummy was absolutely incredible and we are just so blessed to have our beautiful new daughter.”

The talk show host announced his wife was pregnant in September. They already share son Oliver together, who was born in 2020.

Broadcaster Jeremy, who has previously endured treatment for testicular cancer in 2012, told The Sun at the time: “We’re over the moon as our family is complete.”

‘I’ve only got one testicle’

Media personality Jeremy, who married former nanny to his kids Victoria in 2021, joked to the tabloid: “Vic says I need to set up a side business by bottling it because I’m 58 and I’ve only got one testicle. But everyone knows that anyway.”

The other kids are really happy, although my eldest Harriet thinks I need sectioning.

The ex daytime TV presenter, also a grandfather, added: “The other kids are really happy, although my eldest Harriet thinks I need sectioning. I personally think it’s my late parents having a laugh from up above, to be honest.”

Who is Jeremy Kyle’s wife?

Jeremy and Vicky married in October 2021, having postponed their wedding several times.

The couple got together after Jeremy split from second wife Carla Germaine, with whom he shares children Alice, Ava and Henry. Harriet’s mother is Jeremy’s first wife Kirsty Rowley.

Jeremy hailed Vicky to The Sun as they married: “Vick’s been my rock in my darkest times. So to see her today, having such fun enjoying the wedding of her dreams, was perfect.

“Thankfully, at what is our sixth attempt after all the Covid cancellations and postponements, we got to enjoy the big day we’d both longed for.”

