Irish I’m A Celebrity fans argue inability to vote doomed Barry and Maura in latest elimination

Barry McGuigan and Maura Higgins were the latest evictions from the I’m A Celebrity jungle, prompting calls for Irish people to be allowed to vote for their favourite contestants.

Both Barry and Maura are from the Republic of Ireland. They left the jungle together in the a surprise double elimination on Thursday (December 5).

Oti’s success in a trial meant she was immune from the vote. The Irish exodus means Alan Halsall, Richard Coles, GK Barry, Coleen Rooney, Danny Jones and Oti Mabuse are the last remaining members of the camp.

Barry is from Clones, County Monaghan, in Ireland, but people from his hometown couldn’t vote (Credit: YouTube)

Fans discover ‘reason’ Barry and Maura faced eviction on I’m A Celebrity

Numerous I’m A Celebrity viewers have taken to social media since last night’s double eviction to air their thoughts on Maura Higgins and Barry McGuigan’s exit from the jungle.

Barry and Maura are from Clones, County Monaghan and Ballymahon, County Longford respectively. Both are in the Republic of Ireland.

The fact of their concurrent eviction has not landed well with some Irish viewers, who claim to have discovered the reason for their exit: that people living in the Republic of Ireland aren’t eligible to vote.

“Two Irish celebrities out, makes sense,” writes one. “The rest would have big British fanbases. Time to allow Ireland the vote.”

“[Bleep] robbed, the Irish were [bleep] robbed!” says another. “Who the [bleep] didn’t vote for Maura and Barry?! It’s a sad day for the Irish.”

Maura is from Ballymahon, County Longford, in the Republic of Ireland (Credit: I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!/YouTube)

“Maybe it is time people in Ireland should be allowed vote in I’m A Celebrity again, especially if there’s going to be Irish people on it!” tweeted a third.

And then, adopting an air of magnanimity: “In saying that, this year’s line-up has definitely been one of the best! Will miss Maura and Barry. Can’t choose a winner.”

“Can’t believe they had Maura in the jungle who is Irish yet Irish citizens weren’t allowed to vote,” moaned another. “That’s so unfair.”

But arguably the loudest – as in, most famous – voices connecting Maura and Barry’s exit to Irish people’s ineligibility to vote in I’m A Celebrity are John and Edward Grimes. You know them better as Jedward.

They posted on X: “If only Ireland could vote on I’m A Celeb this would’ve never happened! If feels like when we were on X Factor and Ireland couldn’t vote for us.”

Eligibility to vote in I’m A Celebrity

At present, only viewers in the UK, Isle of Man and Channel Islands are eligible to vote for which celebrity, or celebrities, they want to keep in the competition or undertake the trials.

Discussing the issue of ineligibility to vote for I’m A Celebrity contestants in previous years, viewers have suggested using a VPN to place oneself virtually within the UK’s borders.

This appears to have been useful for British citizens living overseas. It might allow them to mask their actual location and vote for shows for which they are, in theory, eligible.

However, the I’m A Celebrity voting app states in its terms and conditions that the use of a VPN is explicitly prohibited. So, don’t do it.

Entertainment Daily has contacted ITV for comment on their policy of allowing only viewers in the UK, Isle of Man and Channel Islands to vote in I’m A Celebrity.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Read more: ‘Emotional’ Coleen Rooney reunites with her sons as they enter I’m A Celebrity jungle

So, do you think Irish people should be allowed to vote in I’m A Celebrity? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.