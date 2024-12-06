In scenes set to air tonight (Friday, December 6) on I’m A Celebrity, Coleen Rooney will be reunited with her sons Kit and Cass – whom she shares with her husband Wayne – and her own mum, Colette.

The Family Reunion episode is sure to be a tearjerker – for the campmates if not the fans.

Meanwhile, Tulisa has been plotting a surprise return to the show following a meeting with ITV.

She has kept a low profile since her eviction. However, according to reports, she’s due to appear on the spin-off programme Coming Out.

Two of Coleen’s four sons headed into the jungle with the star’s mum Colette (Credit: Splash News)

Coleen Rooney to reunite with sons in Family Reunion episode

First, though, per MailOnline, Coleen and Wayne Rooney’s two sons Kit and Cass, aged eight and five respectively, will reunite with their mum on I’m A Celebrity this evening.

Coleen’s mum Colette McLoughlin will bring them along. In the Mail’s words, she gets “emotional” – but you’ll have to wait until this evening to see how emotional!

It’s been clear for some time that Wayne would be unable to make an appearance in the I’m A Celebrity jungle in person. But that won’t stop him from sending in a video message to Coleen.

Producers like to keep the public – and contestants – on their toes with all sorts of surprises. That’s why they’ve reportedly been scheming to get Wayne to send in a missive.

Wayne wasn’t able to make it down to Australia to surprise Coleen (Credit: I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!)

Two weeks into her jungle stint, her mum Colette shared how the boys were doing in Coleen’s absence.

“One of them has been really quiet and subdued,” she said. “They have been really good, to tell you the truth. I think it’s because they have been able to see her on TV.

“If they hadn’t been able to see her, it would have been different. But not much longer now.”

Danny, Oti and GK Barry’s visitors on I’m A Celebrity

Danny Jones’ mum Kathy will also pay him a visit. His wife Georgia Horsley and their six-year-old son Cooper are thought to have arrived in Oz too late to film the ep.

Visiting Oti Mabuse is her husband Maruis. He’s flown out with their one-year-old daughter and Oti’s mum Dudu.

GK Barry will have two visitors: her mum Loretta Bruce and her girlfriend Ella Rutherford. Ella’s appearance is a surprise, the Mail reports.

Reverend Richard Coles has one visitor, his brother Andy, whom he has described as the kindest person in the whole world.

Finally, Alan Halsall will receive his brother Steven and his best friend Gareth. They are reportedly keen for Alan to exit the jungle so they can go and play golf together.

Barry and Maura? They have no need for visitors, since they became the latest members of the jungle to face eviction during Thursday’s episode of I’m A Celebrity.

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

