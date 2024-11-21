I’m A Celebrity producers like to keep the contestants as isolated from the real world as possible, but surprises and treats keep audiences entertained – that’s why they’re reportedly hoping to get Wayne Rooney to make an appearance, of some sort, if Coleen makes it to the final stages.

Coleen and Wayne met as kids in Liverpool and married in 2008. They live in a Cheshire mansion reportedly worth £20 million.

Ahead of her jungle stint, Wayne warned Coleen that the cameras would be rolling 24/7, but she seemed unfazed. Especially when she settled into her daily squat routine in a bikini top!

Wayne Rooney on I’m A Celebrity

There’s a chance Wayne will pop up on I’m A Celebrity this year, reports claim.

But don’t get your hopes too high for a Rooney reunion. Wayne isn’t going to Australia, according to an “insider” quoted by the Mirror.

“People loved it when Harry Redknapp was reunited with his wife Sandra in camp,” the source claimed.

“That can’t happen as Wayne isn’t going to Australia so they are looking at other options to get him involved as they know it would be a big hit with viewers and Coleen.”

It makes for better TV when contestants are oblivious to the world around them and don’t have any contact with people back home.

However, towards the end of the series they tend to offer little prizes – winnable prizes – to the happy campers.

These sometimes include access, of some description, to loved ones, whether in the form of a handwritten letter or a telephone call.

“Sometimes calls from home and maybe even videos could happen,” the unnamed insider reportedly added.

So that’s what they’re hoping to organise regarding the Rooneys. Nothing in person, a la Sandra Redknapp. But a video call with Wayne and the kids could be on the cards – if Coleen gets far enough on I’m A Celeb.

Let’s hope, eh?!

ED! has contacted reps for ITV for comment.

Coleen on I’m A Celeb

Elsewhere, there were two non-human surprise guests in the jungle on Tuesday (November 19).

While Coleen Rooney settled into her squat routine early one morning, two possums snuck into camp and could be seen roaming around.

Possums are non-threatening and, really, quite adorable creatures. They’re a type of marsupial (like koalas and wombats) that lives in trees.

Not to be confused with opossums, which are larger, possums are generally quite small.

They eat insects and eggs, so this year’s I’m A Celebrity contestants had nothing to worry about, although they might have given one or two of them a fright if they’d been spotted.

Possum was served for dinner on I’m A Celebrity 2017. Vanessa White nearly quit the jungle after, among other things, struggling to eat one that had been barbecued.

“The tail was hanging out of the thing and I was dying, I was having a low-key breakdown at that point,” she said at the time.

