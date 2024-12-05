I’m A Celebrity stars Barry McGuigan and Maura Higgins have left the jungle tonight in a double elimination ahead of Sunday’s final.

Earlier in Thursday night’s show, hosts Ant and Dec announced that two campmates would be leaving.

As they headed into camp at the end of the episode, they revealed that Barry and Maura would be saying goodbye to camp life following a public vote.

Oti Mabuse was immune from the vote off after she won a trial earlier.

Barry and Maura leave I’m A Celebrity in double elimination

Speaking to Ant and Dec first, Barry said he struggled the most with the limited food.

Gushing over his close bond with Danny Jones, Barry said: “I have a lot in common with him because my dad was a musician.”

Speaking about who he wants to see win, Barry said: “I think Danny boy will win.”

Barry was then greeted by his wife Sandra in the studio, before he walked across the bridge.

Meanwhile, Maura then joined Ant and Dec. She said: “I’m so happy. I just had a gut feeling.”

She said she wants to see Rev Richard Coles win the show.

Viewers shared their thoughts on the double elimination.

One person said on X: “I’m so gutted Maura is gone.”

Am gutted Maura and Barry gone. Didn’t want anyone to leave.

Another wrote: “I’m [bleep] raging, justice for Barry.”

Someone else added: “JUSTICE FOR MAURA.”

Meanwhile, another said: “Justice for Barry.”

Another admitted: “Am gutted Maura and Barry gone. Didn’t want anyone to leave TBH.”

Someone else wrote: “I’m literally so sad for him! I just love him.”

