Tulisa set to make shock I’m A Celebrity return following ‘meeting with ITV’

I’m A Celeb star Tulisa is expected to make a TV return, despite fleeing Australia after being voted out of the jungle.

Since then, Tulisa has kept a low profile and even distanced herself from the show by wiping her social media of traces of her time on the series. So, what does this mean for her rumoured return?

Tulisa could be returning to the jungle (Credit: ITV)

Tulisa’s I’m A Celeb return

Well, according to reports Tulisa is expected to appear on the jungle spin-off programme, Coming Out.

A source alleged to the Mirror: “She will definitely feature on the show which is brilliant as she was such a loved campmate.”

Although Tulisa went down a storm with I’m A Celeb viewers, it seems the star has been left reeling by her return to the limelight.

She told her followers: “I’ve been out of the spotlight for a long time and I’m still trying to overcome those things, I’ve got my demons. I need a little time to process it and get right with my thoughts. I’ve just felt overwhelmed. I’m an introvert. I’ve been in the jungle with people I’d only just met for two-and-a-half weeks straight and then I’ve come out and I’ve received loads and loads of attention.

“Thank you to ITV and I’m a Celeb for being understanding. Mental health is really important and I’m grateful for the love and support I’ve had.”

News of her Coming Out appearance, which airs on December 13, comes after reports she had left Australia and would be missing out on the final over the weekend.

Tulisa has flown home from Australia (Credit: ITV)

Tulisa to ‘miss’ I’m A Celeb final

Another source also alleged to The Mirror: “There is no bad blood at Tulisa not being there whatsoever.”

After Tulisa left the jungle, rumours swirled about her best friend Michelle’s efforts to run the star’s social media page. Efforts that later appeared to leave Tulisa unimpressed. However, the N-Dubz star has since denied this.

A spokesperson for Tulisa speaks out

She penned to Instagram: “Absolutely no issue with my sis’s posts…haven’t argued with my best mate in over 10 years. We literally don’t have arguments, they don’t exist in our world. Only love. Same with my bro. That’s what makes us so strong & my soul fam so special to me. Say what u want about me, but leave my Shelly & Dan alone pls x.” [sic]

Speaking to the Mirror, a spokesperson for Tulisa said: “There has been absolutely no fall out between Tulisa and her best friend Michelle. They haven’t argued once since Tulisa left the jungle. Michelle in fact travelled back to London with Tulisa.

“This story has been completely fabricated and wasn’t even sent to Tulisa’s team for a chance to comment prior to publication. The decision for Tulisa to return home to the UK was agreed to by the production for welfare reasons.”

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity stars Barry McGuigan and Maura Higgins leave in double elimination

So, do you think Tulisa will return to the jungle? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.