I’m A Celebrity star Tulisa admits she’s battling ‘little demons’ following jungle stint as she explains disappearance

I’m A Celebrity star Tulisa has opened up about her sudden disappearance from the public eye following her jungle exit.

The N-Dubz star’s post-show silence and the deletion of all social media traces of her I’m A Celebrity experience sparked speculation about her well-being and relationships with fellow campmates.

Now, the 36-year-old singer has shared the reasons behind her actions.

I’m A Celebrity star Tulisa breaks silence

In an Instagram video, Tulisa explained that returning to the spotlight after years away left her feeling overwhelmed.

“When I came out of the jungle, I felt fine first of all,” she began. “I was getting a lot of attention, a lot of bombarding in all the most positive way. But because it’s been a while for me I can get overwhelmed quite easily. And I just started to feel a little bit overwhelmed.”

The singer revealed she chose to archive all jungle-related posts on her Instagram to give herself space.

“When the time is right and I’ve had a little time to process I’m going to make my own reels of all my best bits I really like.”

Unpacked absence and Melvin ‘snub’

Tulisa’s absence from I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked also raised eyebrows. Host Joel Dommett informed viewers that the singer wouldn’t be joining the after-show, a tradition for eliminated celebrities, citing “personal reasons”.

Instead, former Queen of the Jungle Jill Scott stepped in to provide insights.

The singer also did not join fellow evicted contestants Jane Moore and Dean McCullough to greet Melvin Odoom after his elimination.

However, a source close to Tulisa insisted there’s no ill will between her and ITV. “There is nothing sinister going on and the situation will become clear soon,” they told MailOnline.

Tulisa opened up in an Instagram video (Credit: Instagram)

Tulisa’s ‘demons’

Addressing her challenges, Tulisa said in her video that she’s still battling “little demons” and adjusting to public life after years of stepping away from the limelight.

“I just wanted to be honest. I’ve been out of the spotlight for a long time, and I’m still trying to overcome those things. I’ve still got my little demons.

“It doesn’t mean that I’m gonna go and hide back under a rock for another 10 years. It just means I need a little bit of time to just process and get right with my thoughts.”

Despite her withdrawal, Tulisa emphasised her appreciation for ITV’s understanding. “Thank you to ITV and to I’m A Celeb for being really understanding and patient with me,” she gushed.

“Mental health is important, and I am super grateful for all the love and support that I’ve had. I just get a bit overwhelmed. I’m a bit of an introvert.”

‘Fakery’ claims during Lorraine interview

During a post-exit interview on Lorraine, Tulisa sparked further debate by appearing to suggest that some relationships formed in the jungle may not stand the test of time.

“I think they will be friends for life. But a lot of people for the cameras were being very pally pally but the real test will be when everyone is out,” she said in the interview.

This comment was interpreted by some as a dig at her campmates, but Tulisa was quick to clarify. “I do not think that any of my campmates are fake,” she said on Instagram.

“I was trying to say… everyone in there is gonna have one or two individuals that they’re way more close with than others and that when we get out is when you’re really going to see the people that become your friends for life.”

Tulisa was the third celebrity to be eliminated from the jungle this year (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Tulisa declares ‘I will be back’

Despite the drama, Tulisa described her stint on I’m A Celebrity as transformative.

Speaking to Ant and Dec after her elimination, she described her jungle stint as a “whirlwind” that left her feeling “more appreciative of life”.

She also praised her campmates for their empathy. “Everyone was just so happy, positive and very empathetic. I think we were all very mindful of each other’s emotions and what we were going through.”

Tulisa also revealed that while the Bushtucker Trials were as grueling as expected, her bonds with fellow contestants like Oti Mabuse made the experience rewarding.

“Oti is just the most beautiful human,” she gushed about the Strictly pro. “She is just pure to the bone and people like her are really hard to come across. Really special.”

Looking ahead, Tulisa assured fans she’s not retreating for good. “I’m gonna have a little week just becoming one with my thoughts. I will be back.”

I’m A Celebrity continues every night at 9pm on ITV and ITVX.

