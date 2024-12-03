I’m A Celebrity star Tulisa Contostavlos hints her jungle campmates were ‘pally pally’ for cameras

Evicted I’m A Celebrity star Tulisa Contostavlos has made a dig at her former campmates by saying some of them were being “pally pally” for the cameras.

Lorraine spoke to her live from Australia for her first UK interview since leaving the jungle. Tulisa was voted out in Monday night.

Tulisa follows Dean McCullough, who was the second to leave I’m A Celebrity. Jane Moore was the first.

Tulisa said she could be totally herself in the jungle (Credit: Lorraine/ITVX)

Tulisa accuses I’m A Celebrity campmates of being ‘pally’

“I don’t know who will win but I would love to see Oti [Mabuse] win,” Tulisa told Lorraine on Tuesday morning (December 3). They spoke long distance – Tulisa is still in Australia, until further notice.

She took the opportunity to reveal her favourite campmates from the jungle: Oti, Alan Halsall, Melvin Odoom and Maura Higgins.

“They were like my soul family in there,” she said.

However, while some of the bonds she made may be “friendships for life,” she’s aware that the “real test starts when you’re out”.

“You know, people for the cameras are all pally pally,” she continued. But the question, she says, is: “Will you send those text messages? Will you do the four-hour drive? And so the test of the friendships begin now, or in a week’s time.”

Tulisa spoke to Lorraine via long distance video call from Australia (Credit: Lorraine/ITVX)

Still, even if she’s not sure how in touch she’ll remain with some of her campmates, she’s sure of one thing, and that’s her love for Oti.

She gushed: “Oti is just the most beautiful human. Really hard to come across someone so genuine, so pure. I loved her.

“She is just pure to the bone and people like her are really hard to come across. Really special. She is my soul sister.”

Tulisa is the third to leave the jungle

Tulisa was the third I’m A Celeb contestant to be voted out of the jungle, to the surprise of many viewers.

She had mixed feelings about leaving. On the one hand, she appreciated the connections she made and the shared experiences.

“Everyone was just so happy, positive and very empathetic,” she told Ant and Dec after her eviction.

“I think we were all very mindful of each other’s emotions and what we were going through.”

Tulisa and Oti were in the bottom two before Tulisa’s exit (Credit: I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!/YouTube)

But she seemed happy about the prospect of eating pizza again.

“I’m not going to lie, it is tough in there,” she told the hosts.

When asked what she had learned during her time Down Under, she said she didn’t know, except: “I guess just stay strong with your convictions and remain you.”

On Unpacked – the I’m A Celebrity spin-off show co-presented by Sam Thompson, Joel Dommett and Kemi Rodgers – Tulisa touched upon her final trial.

“I knew after the night bus they had rumbled me as a screamer,” she said. “I had seven huntsman spiders on me at one point.”

Still, she said she was “completely myself,” forgetting at times that the cameras were rolling.

Tulisa said: “I just did me and I was completely relaxed by the end of it. I forgot I was on a TV show.”

On X, viewers expressed their disappointment at seeing her leave the show.

“Can’t believe Tulisa has gone, was sure she’d be in the final 4,” one said.

Not this time!

