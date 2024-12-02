I’m A Celebrity star Tulisa Contostavlos voted out as viewers shocked

I’m A Celebrity star Tulisa Contostavlos has become the third campmate to leave the jungle following a public vote.

On Sunday night’s episode, hosts Ant and Dec announced that Dean McCullough had been voted off. Dean and Barry McGuigan were in the bottom two.

Tonight (December 2), Ant and Dec headed into camp as they announced that Tulisa has become the latest star to leave. She was in the bottom two with Oti Mabuse.

Tulisa Contostavlos has left the jungle! (Credit: ITV)

Tulisa Contostavlos leaves I’m A Celebrity camp

Speaking to Ant and Dec, Tulisa said of the camp: “Everyone was just so happy, positive and very empathetic.

“I think we were all very mindful of each other’s emotions and what we were going through. There were no buggers in there.”

Tulisa then said she wants to see Oti win. She branded the dancer her “rock” and “Earth angel”.

Viewers were shocked over tonight’s bottom two (Credit: ITV)

Viewers appeared gutted to see Tulisa leave. One person said on X: “Can’t believe Tulisa has gone, was sure she’d be in the final 4.”

Another wrote: “Wrong person went out…. So shocked!! Why Tulisa?!”

A third added: “TULISA??? I was sure she’d be in it to the final.”

In addition, a fourth tweeted: “WHY WAS NO ONE VOTING TO SAVE TULISA?? WHY IS SHE GONE.”

Meanwhile, others seemed shocked to see the pair in the bottom two.

Viewers appeared sad to see Tulisa go (Credit: ITV)

One person said: “Oti in the bottom two, public what’s wrong with you?”

Another added: “I’m so shocked Tulisa??? And Oti in bottom 2.”

In addition, someone else wrote: “Oti in bottom 2?!?!?! Who the hell is doing this?”

I’m A Celebrity continues every night at 9pm on ITV and ITVX.

