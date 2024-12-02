I’m A Celebrity viewers shocked as Coleen Rooney and Alan Halsall ‘lie’ to campmates after trial

I’m A Celebrity stars Coleen Rooney and Alan Halsall left viewers shocked and in hysterics tonight after lying to their campmates.

The duo faced Monday night’s Bushtucker trial – The Farmyard of Fear. They bagged 10 out of 10 stars. However, they decided to play a trick on their campmates.

They instead told them they had only won two stars in the trial, leaving the camp shocked.

Coleen and Alan bagged 10 stars in the trial (Credit: ITV)

Coleen Rooney and Alan Halsall’s trial on I’m A Celebrity

The trial involved them transporting “jungle nasties” from height into a wheelbarrow below.

Alan was up on top, being covered in fish guts, offal and feathers, while Coleen was transporting the wheelbarrow below.

After getting enough of the “jungle nasties” on his tray, which was positioned around his neck, he then had to drop them down into the wheelbarrow which Coleen was operating.

I’m A Celeb’s Coleen then had to transfer the gunk onto weighing scales. The more weight they added to the scales, the more stars they won.

Alan and Coleen faced tonight’s trial (Credit: ITV)

Thanks to their communication and skill, Coleen and Coronation Street star Alan managed to bag 10 stars for camp in 10 minutes.

But as they headed back into camp, Alan came up with an idea – to pretend they had only won two stars. Then later, their campmates would be surprised when the dinner came that evening.

Coleen told Alan: “I’ll do my best acting skills, you can mark me out of 10!”

After lying to their campmates about the stars, Alan and Coleen went to shower. He told her: “I’ll be getting you a job in Coronation Street before you know it! She’ll be the barmaid of the Rovers Return before you know it!”

Viewers were shocked by Coleen’s acting skills (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb trial

But viewers were stunned by Coleen’s acting skills and performance. One person said on X: “Coleen should get into acting, how did they not clock that they were lying?!”

Another wrote: “Coleen was very convincing. She should take up acting!”

Someone else added: “That is great acting from Coleen and Alan. They’re good. Sign them both up for something.”

Meanwhile, a fourth said: “Alan needs to get Coleen onto Corrie. Her acting skills were [chef’s kiss] and Alan… well he’s already an actor so he was bound to nail it.”

