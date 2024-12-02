Inside I’m A Celeb star Coleen Rooney’s ‘£20m’ Cheshire mansion: Two bars, underground tunnel and football pitch

Coleen Rooney has swapped her luxury £20 million mansion for the I’m A Celeb star Aussie jungle.

And, during her time in the jungle, has lifted the lid on her very plush home – we’re talking bars, an underground tunnel and a football pitch. Wowzers!

Back in the UK, Coleen lives in a gigantic Cheshire pad, with hubby Wayne and their four children Kai, 15, Klay, 11, Kit, eight, and Cass, six.

But how many bedrooms does the mansion have? What is inside Wayne’s trophy room? And what does their bedroom look like? Keep reading to find out…

The couple reside in a luxury mansion (Credit: SplashNews.com)

I’m A Celeb Coleen Rooney home

Coleen and Wayne – who have been together since they were 16 – first bought the plot of land for their mansion back in 2017, and forked out a reported £4 million for it.

Since then, they have built a jaw-dropping humble abode, nestled behind a lake and spread across 40 acres of countryside.

The house sits on 40 acres of land (Credit: ITVX)

Inside Coleen’s house

It’s fair to say the mansion looks more like a hotel than a home. Inside, the crib boasts a home cinema, snooker room, underground spa and wine cellar.

Meanwhile, outside, there are stables with space for 14 hours, an outdoor spa and of course, a footy pitch.

Coleen Rooney living room

No stranger to glam, Coleen has opted for total opulence inside the mansion – including plenty of chandeliers.

The living room has a rather luxurious style – complete with huge windows, beige panelling and flooring so clean you could eat your dinner off it!

Coleen’s children’s playroom

With four kids, it’s no suspense Coleen and Wayne have a playroom. For son Klay’s seventh birthday, proud mum Coleen pulled out all the stops.

She kitted out the room – which features black walls and cream carpets – with blue and red balloons endless presents and life-sized cardboard cut-outs of The Rock and John Cena.

Wayne has his own trophy room (Credit: ITX)

Wayne Rooney’s trophy room

With Wayne being a legendary footballer, it’s no surprise that he has a room decked out with his trophies. Inside, the space is kitted out with glass cabinets, full of football memorabilia from over the years.

Manchester United shirts, match balls and England caps are just a few of the items, as well as Man of the Match bottles of Champagne.

Coleen and Wayne’s kitchen

Stepping into the gigantic kitchen, and Coleen has opted for a stunning bar area as well as a gleaming white marble island that dominates the room.

She also has huge silver cooker which is located against the back wall, and glossy white cupboards. Finishing off the luxurious vibe, sleek white flooring has been fitted too.

I’m A Celeb star Coleen Rooney and Wayne’s bedroom

Coleen and Wayne have not just bagged any average bed; the pair own possibly the biggest bed of all time.

In 2020, Coleen uploaded a snap to celebrate Father’s Day that showed Wayne and his children in their gigantic bed.

The bed itself boasts a button-back grey metallic headboard. While inside their bedroom, there are two full-length mirrors and a black wooden chest of drawers.

Coleen reveals all about her house

Speaking during her time in the jungle, Coleen was asked about the home she shares with Wayne and the boys.

“We have a few bars,” she said. “We have the common bar, where if people come back late we’ll have that and we use that for parties because it goes out onto the garden so we can open it up. And then we’ve got, off the dining room, we’ve got a posh bar.”

Speaking about the other features of her house, she mentioned they had a football pitch and also an underground tunnel “that links that to that” [the football pitch].

“So we’ve got a football pitch outside. We’ve got an underground tunnel that links that to that,” she said.

This left the campmates in further shock with some saying “oh my god”, while Dean said: “I am dead.”

