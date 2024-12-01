I’m A Celebrity evicts second celebrity as Dean McCullough is voted out

I’m A Celebrity fans have voted Dean McCullough as the second star to be evicted from camp. Viewers were thrilled as he was sent home on Sunday night.

The star has been an controversial figure since the show started due to his constant screaming and struggles in trials. He called I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here more than once.

Dean said he was thrilled to be going home (Credit: ITV)

Dean McCullough is evicted from I’m A Celebrity

As Ant and Dec went into camp to announce who had been voted off by the public, it came down to Barry McGuigan and Dean. The lads then announced Dean was going home.

Once he’d said his goodbyes and walked over the bridge. Dean was interviewed by Ant and Dec. He himself said he was “over the moon” to be going home and he felt like he’d had “the full experience”.

“It was nothing like I expected it to be, not at all,” he confessed.

Ant admitted he was “very angry” with Dean for calling ‘I’m a celebrity’. He said it was tough love to get him through it.

But Dean said he felt proud of himself for completing the trials and conquering his fears. He also said he felt he mucked in around camp a lot when challenged over not helping with chores.

Fans react to Dean leaving I’m A Celebrity

Those watching at home were delighted Dean has gone.

“Good Riddance to Dean,” added one more viewer.

“DEAN IS GONE. WAR. IS. OVER,” said someone else.

Another cheered: “The nation has spoken, Dean is out!”

Oti hugs Melvin on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Earlier in I’m A Celebrity

The evening’s episode kicked off with fans worried about Melvin Odoom after a giant storm saw him forced to sleep in the bush telegraph. Both Barry and Oti offered him comfort and he perked up.

Meanwhile Barry took on the stars and won 10 out of 11. The camp then ate emu sausage in what they said was the best meal they’d had since they arrived in camp.

The campmates also won their letters from home and there were tears aplenty as they read news from their loved ones.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity fans annoyed with Dean McCullough over treatment of Melvin

I’m A Celebrity continues every night at 9pm on ITV and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.